Meghan McCain Reveals the ‘Problem’ She Has With Erika Jayne

Meghan McCain is getting real about her friendship with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi.

During a September 12 appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy, the former “View” co-host revealed the “problem” that she has with Girardi and spoke more about their close relationship.

“You’ve been very vocal in your Daily Mail column saying we should fire Jen Shah immediately, and you know, I’m wondering, you’ve had strong point of views about where is the line for Bravo and all this stuff, where do you stand with Erika [Girardi]?” Cohen asked McCain, referencing the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star who recently plead guilty to fraud charges. “Because her delivery is horrible, we can probably agree with that right off the bat.”

In response, McCain explained, “The problem that I have with Erika is that, you know when you have those people in your life, who, it’s like you love them no matter what because they were there for you in a time that very vulnerable? She performed on ‘The View’ for my birthday, right after my Dad died. She and I have had so many beautiful, wonderful nights out together in New York.”

McCain continued, “She’s truly my friend and she has truly gone out of her way to be so kind to me, my family, and my friends, so I’m very loyal. Obviously, it’s very hard to watch her in these situations… because she’s not coming across positive.”

McCain also suggested that maybe Girardi should “take a step back” next season given the backlash she’s been getting from fans.

“I think the problem is with the lawsuit is that the allegations are so heinous and so dark,” McCain said. “I think it would benefit her just to say that, just to say that it’s so heinous and it’s so dark. I don’t completely understand her reasoning not to, but I support her, and I really love her.”

This Isn’t the First Time That McCain Has Stood up for Girardi

Play

Erika Jayne Didn’t Have Access to Her Money? | WWHL Meghan McCain and S.E. Cupp sound off on Erika Jayne’s claim during the RHOBH reunion that she never had access to any of her finances and all of her checks went to Tom. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL:… 2021-10-21T03:35:35Z

In the past, McCain has been outspoken in her support for Girardi throughout her legal battle. Girardi’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, is currently facing a number of lawsuits that accuse him of embezzling money from his clients. During the most recent Sept. 7 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi’s fellow costars accused her of not having enough sympathy for the alleged victims of Girardi’s crimes.

“It’s a little weird because I remember specifically when I was coming back from my first doctor’s appointment after I gave birth, her calling me and having a whole conversation about how stuff was going on in her life,” McCain said about Girardi during an October 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. “The timelines match up to me, I believe her, I think, you know, I have known wealthy women who don’t know anything about their finances.”

During the segment, McCain also said about Girardi, “I believe she has a good heart, I believe she will be proven innocent, but I think that unfortunately some of her social media posts… I would have toned down some of it.”

Girardi Said That She Is Still ‘Mourning’ Her Marriage to Tom Girardi

While speaking with Us Weekly in May 2022, Girardi admitted that she is still “mourning” her marriage to Tom Girardi, to who she was married over for 20 years.

“I still am mourning that marriage,” Girardi told the outlet at the time. “I think that gets lost in the sensationalized version of it all. This was someone I was married to for over 20 years and was with, like, 23 [years]. It’s difficult. There are real moments of sadness, real moments of — like when the holidays came around, you know, for Christmas, I would just remember how much fun we would have. … But what are you going to do with that? These things happen in life. They happen to everyone; everyone’s mourning something.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Star Teases Show’s Upcoming Aspen Episodes