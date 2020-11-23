Meghan McCain Gives Her Opinion on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

It seems like there are Real Housewives fans here, there, and everywhere, and co-host of The View, Meghan McCain, is one of them!

In a new tweet, McCain gave a rave review of the new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City franchise, which premiered earlier this month. In the tweet, McCain wrote, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is coming in so fast and hot!! Way to surpass expectations!! Already one of the best franchises ever on episode FREAKING 2! Thank you @Andy @BravoTV for bringing all of these women, fashion and #smellslikehospital into my life during covid…”

In the tweet, McCain included a GIF of new Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, with the caption, “They were both excommunicated from the church.” The tweet received over 1,4000 likes, which means that other Bravo, fans must be enjoying the show as much as McCain is.

McCain has also tweeted about other Real Housewives franchises before. On May 10, McCain tweeted about The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, writing, “This #RHOAReunion is insane! Well done keeping the fire via zoom for the reunion ladies!”

Andy Cohen Responded to Meghan McCain’s Tweet

McCain’s tweet also caught the attention of Andy Cohen. Cohen responded to McCain’s tweet, writing, “I’m so glad you’re on the train! It’s a hit!”

Earlier this year, Cohen raved about the new franchise. During an interview on PeopleTV, Cohen said that he thinks the show will be the next “hot” franchise. “It’s going to be the next hot franchise. I think people are going to be really surprised by a few of the women, and I just think it’s so interesting,” Cohen said during the interview, according to Bravo.

Cohen continued, revealing to PeopleTV, “We developed a show at Bravo years ago that was not a Housewives that was set with a lot of Mormons and wound up falling through. So I’m really glad we’ve got some active Mormons, we’ve got some lapsed Mormons, but Mormonism is a character and through line in the show.”

Meghan McCain Has Appeared on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Before

Meghan McCain Dishes on Real Housewives, Praises Exotic Dancers | WWHL

It seems like McCain is also a big fan of the other Real Housewives franchises, as she has been a guest on Watch What Happens Live multiple times. During her various appearances, she has dished about her Housewives opinions alongside guests like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne and political commentator S.E. Cupp.

However, even though McCain is a big fan of reality television, she would never want to be a focus of one herself. In 2012, McCain told Playboy that she would “never” want to be on a reality show. “Hell would freeze over before I would do a reality show,” McCain told Playboy at the time. “I’ve been offered everything you could possibly imagine, and it just doesn’t interest me. You certainly won’t see me dancing on TV. I’m the worst. I have, like, two moves—the hair flip and the shoulder move and that’s it, baby.”

