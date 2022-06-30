Melissa Gorga Ripped Over Recent Comments: ‘Hit Rock Bottom’

Melissa Gorga is getting ripped by fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” over a new collaboration. The Bravo star posted an advertisement on her Instagram about Angry Birds and shared that there is a new event in the game showcasing a friendly rivalry between Gorga and “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn.

She wrote, “#ad You know, nothing beats kicking back and releasing all my stress by playing some @AngryBirdsJourney. And it just got even better with their new in-game event #FeatheredFrenemies. A rivalry between yours truly and @thechristinequinn So are you ready to join #TeamMelissa? Download #AngryBirdsJourney today to help me take on #TeamChristine in the game! @angrybirds.”

In the video, she explained that she’s been “obsessed” with Angry Birds for a long time and now has her own “iconic Angry Bird and team.” She described her bird as “so cute, so sassy, so stylish.” Here is the video:

Bravo fans soon took to the comments of Gorga’s video to ridicule her for the advertisement and taking part in the collaboration with Angry Birds.

Fans Roasted Gorga & Said She Would Do ‘Anything for Money’

Many fans tore into Gorga for the collaboration, with one person writing, “Get some dignity. Jeez. Anything for money. Just run your shop and be a housewive on NJ. This stuff lowers you.” Another added, “Wow you have totally hit rock bottom. You might actually have to get a job soon.”

Someone commented, “She begins every ad she does with the same speech …. She must use the same script then fill in the new product that she’s pushing.” One person replied, “she is such a phony.” One person said, “Desperate housewife much.”

Someone commented on Gorga’s demeanor in the video and wrote, “The hand movements is to much. Get over it already.” Another person said, “OK… Enough this is all you talk about now screw Angry Birds no one cares.” One person wrote, “You’ve been ‘obsessed’ with Angry Birds?” Someone commented simply, “cringe” and another person said, “Seriously? You do anything for some sponsorship $.”

Gorga Is Now Filming Season 13 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Season 12 of RHONJ wrapped recently by the cast is already hard at work on season 13 of the hit Bravo show, with Gorga spilling some details about filming. “We just started filming again, so get ready,” she shared with E! in early June. “We are up, we are rolling and we’ll see what happens. We’re hoping for a lot of new rookies, a lot of new faces. A lot of new people we can throw into our family drama!”

There have been photos circulating of the cast filming at a few different locations, including a roller rink, The Sun reported. The photos from the roller skating rink featured Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis Ruelas and others.

In another interview with Extra, Gorga said, “I’ll tell you this, I just left a scene to come here… That was pretty epic what we just filmed.” Joe Gorga, who walked off the set of the season 12 reunion and announced he was quitting the show, said it was “Another epic scene, it just keeps going. You can’t make this s*** up.” The RHONJ husband said he decided to come back to filming after speaking with Andy Cohen, but shared that he “didn’t really want to come back… tired… Can’t deal with the family drama anymore. It’s like, enough.”

