Melissa Gorga Shares Progress Video of New House & Backyard

Melissa Gorga posted an update on the progress of her new home focusing on the design of the backyard and pool. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s update comes on the heels of a post from July 29, 2022, showing the construction of the house itself.

On August 23, Gorga shared a video showing the backyard of the family’s new home, panning over beautiful forested lands before turning to the foundation of a large inground pool and finishing on the back of the large house with a porch in progress.

Gorga captioned her post, “Let’s take a look out back. Black & White vibes. Outdoor porch in progress, Pool coming along @thepoolbossnj The Best. Missy G’s Main. #housedesign.” Here is the post:

Gorga’s Update Got Mixed Reactions, With Many People Commenting on the Size of the House & the Windows

Gorga’s post, like many of her social media posts, received mixed reactions from fans, with many complimenting the star on her house progress and saying it looked gorgeous. However, others criticized Gorga, including some who brought up her comments about downsizing. “Looks gorgeous but I thought you guys were downsizing??” one person said. Another wrote, “I thought you were downsizing.” Another said, “So much house. That downsizing idea not working?”

Many others asked why they were building such a big house, especially as their kids were getting older. “Why so big??” one person asked. “But who needs a house that big,” another asked. Someone commented, “Like you really need all that.” One person wrote, “Big house but kids are gonna leave then…” Someone else said, “monstrosity!” Another wrote, “Stop bragging.”

Several other people pointed out that they thought the windows looked small, with one person writing, “Beautiful house but needs more/bigger windows.” Another asked, “Why are the windows so small.” Someone commented, “The windows look too small. Can’t wait to see the finished product though.” Another agreed, “You need bigger windows!!!!!!!”

There were also a few people slamming Gorga’s caption referring to herself as “Missy G.” Someone asked, “What’s with the Missy G?” Another said, “Stop trying to make ‘Missy G’ a thing.” Someone asked, “Who even calls you Missy G?” One person wrote, “Everything’s Missy G’s nothing is their’s or Joe’s.”

Gorga Previously Spoke About Wanting to Live Somewhere Smaller & Didn’t Want Another ‘McMansion’

Melissa and Joe Gorga bought the home in the video, in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, in 2021 for $950,000, the New York Post reported. At the time, Melissa Gorga shared that they would be designing a new home on the property for which they took out a $500,000 loan, the outlet wrote.

Gorga discussed their new home’s plans on Wendy Williams in early 2021 and said, “The McMansions were so in for so long, and it was like, everybody wanted these large homes. Now, you couldn’t pay me to put me back in one of those, like, monstrosities. I’m over it. I feel like I’ve been there, I’ve done that.

She said the home was going to be “beautiful” and that she wants something a “bit more modern.” However, “It doesn’t have to be as massive,” she shared, according to the Post.

