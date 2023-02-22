RHONJ Alum Says Melissa Gorga Is ‘the Best Liar’ She Has Ever Met

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” personality Kim DePaola, better known as Kim D, had a recurring role on the Bravo franchise for several seasons. Her last appearance was in season 8, which premiered in 2017. The former reality television star appeared on the January 28 episode of the “Behind The Velvet Rope” podcast, hosted by David Yontef, where she shared her opinions about the show’s current cast.

While recording the “Behind The Velvet Rope” episode, DePaola revealed she believes her former co-star Melissa Gorga is a liar. She stated that she asserted that the Envy Boutique owner was “by far, the best liar [she has] ever met” during the RHONJ season 8 reunion special. She also alleged that unnamed individuals have come forward and claimed that the “On Display” singer “has zero character” and is not loyal.

“She does lie with a straight face. She really is the best liar I’ve ever met and that’s what [RHONJ alum] Jacqueline [Laurita] said. No, she really is. I’ve seen some good liars, nobody like her,” stated the 61-year-old.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Decision to Skip Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, are in an ongoing feud with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. As fans of RHONJ are aware, the couple decided to not attend Giudice and her second husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ August 2022 wedding for undisclosed reasons. While speaking to E! News in February 2023, Melissa explained “an accumulation” of events caused the Gorgas to skip the ceremony. She clarified a specific instance “really hurt [them].” Melissa also stated that fans will understand why she is not in communication with Giudice after season 13 airs.

“The truth isn’t even out there yet. This season is going to be very telling, I think a lot of people are just wanting answers,” said the mother of three.

The “On Display” singer also shared she has been wanting to refute certain rumors about her.

“I want to be like wait a second what are you saying? Like this is so far off. But I’ve learned throughout all the years of being on reality television to just keep your mouth shut, keep it moving, let them say what you want and when you get to tell the truth then it’s your turn,” said Melissa.

Dolores Catania Addressed Rumors About Melissa Gorga

While speaking to Us Weekly in February 2023, RHONJ star Dolores Catania addressed rumors that Melissa cheated on her husband. She shared she did not believe the claims and asserted that “there’s always rumors going around about something.”

“We’re in the public eye, right so, people form their opinions, so we just happen to be under the glass for a lot of things. And some people can form opinions for whatever, people can accuse people of things,” said the reality television personality.

Catania also shared her opinion on the Gorgas’ feud with Giudice. She revealed that she has chosen to remain neutral about the situation. She explained that she does not want to get involved with Joe and Giudice’s dynamic as siblings.

“I’m always caught in the middle but that’s how you handle it. I don’t encourage, I’m a soundboard but Joe and Teresa, it’s a sibling matter. It’s not a friends should get involved matter,” stated the 52-year-old.