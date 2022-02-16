Melissa Gorga Is Building a Mega Mansion & Fans Are Furious

Melissa Gorga and her family will be on the move again soon. The Gorgas are building a new home from the ground up, and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star gave fans a bit of a sneak peek on January 23, 2022.

Melissa shared a video of the home on her Instagram feed, and chose Ciara’s “Level Up” to accompany the post. “We working. Time for a change. LET’s do this!” Melissa captioned the video.

The reality star filmed the outside of the home, which is completely framed out. She also took fans inside to see the progress, though there isn’t anything in place aside from the studs. While there was snow on the ground, there were guys working on the house while Melissa filmed, which is fairly typical for construction in the colder climates.

Melissa previously revealed that she and Joe were building a new home together, but she made it seem like they were going to downsize. Based on her new Instagram video, that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Previously Said She Was ‘Over’ Big Homes





Play



Melissa Gorga – RHONJ Melissa Gorga dishes about having kids after 40, her relationship with her husband Joe Gorga and the new season of ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey.’ _________________________________________________ #WendyWilliams Follow Wendy See it first. See it now. Only at WendyShow.com Facebook.com/WendyShow Instagram.com/WendyShow Twitter.com/WendyWilliams 2021-02-12T21:00:05Z

Melissa and Joe sold their million-dollar New Jersey mansion in December 2020, and moved into a rental home until their new home was built. She talked to Andy Cohen about the transition during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Bravo.

On the February 12, 2021, episode of Wendy Williams, Melissa revealed her and Joe’s plans for a new abode.

“The McMansions were so in for so long, and it was like, everybody wanted these large homes. Now, you couldn’t pay me to put me back in one of those, like, monstrosities. I’m over it. I feel like I’ve been there, I’ve done that,” Melissa explained.

“It’s still going to be a beautiful home, we are designing it right now. I want it different, a little bit more modern. It doesn’t have to be as massive. But of course, you know, Joe and I are building it, so it’ll be great. You know, this is what we do for a living besides reality TV,” she continued, before adding, “we are excited.”

Melissa and Joe’s new home will be in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Some Fans Criticized Melissa for Building Such a Big House After She Made it Clear That Was Ready to Downsize

Melissa and Joe Gorga’s kids are growing up quickly, and while they do need their own space, they will all be heading off to college in the coming years, leaving Joe and Melissa home as empty nesters. Nevertheless, Melissa and Joe still decided to build a large home to accommodate their family — with plenty of closet and storage space.

Although the specific details of the home aren’t yet known, some fans couldn’t help but comment on just how huge the new house is, especially after Melissa made those comments about having a big house during her time on Wendy Williams.

“Beautiful!!!!! Wait I thought u wanted a smaller house this time,” one person commented on Melissa’s Instagram video.

“I [thought] you said you were over the big homes and you didn’t care for them anymore but I guess you and Teresa are still in competition with each other like who has the bigger house,” added another.

“Another monstrous house. What happens when the market drops again?” a third commenter asked.

“What was so wrong with your amazing lovely last home?!!” a fourth person asked.

“Another ginormous house,” a fifth person wrote.

