Melissa Gorga Ripped for Showy Instagram Post

Melissa Gorga heard it from fans on Instagram after she showed off an expensive purchase with a confusing caption.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But the money is not all from her husband, Joe Gorga’s, real estate and construction deals. In addition to her high-pay stint on RHONJ, Melissa is a published author, has her own podcast, “On Display,” and owns a New Jersey clothing boutique, Envy.

But even though she makes plenty of her own money, some followers were put off by Gorga’s recent photo of a luxury car.

Melissa Gorga Posed With a Pricey Car

In a post shared to her Instagram page on July 31, 2022, Melissa Gorga wore a two-tone dress as she posed next to a shiny Lamborghini sports car. “I like my cars like I like my men. Italian,” she captioned the post.

Several fans were confused by Gorga’s use of the word “men” considering she has been married to Joe for nearly two decades.

“Men or man?” one commenter asked.

“Men? As in more than one?” another wanted to know

“Men plural…lol. Poor Joe,” another cracked.

But other followers were more put off by Gorga showing off her expensive car. Lamborghinis are some of the most expensive luxury sports cars on the market and run from $200,000 to $500,000 or more, per Lamborghini Paramus.

“How out of touch do you have to be to flex the car you drive on social media? Americans are being crippled and drowning in inflation. This one wants to show you her lambo. DISGRAZIATO!” one critic wrote.

“We are in a recession. Ppl are struggling to pay bills, feed their families. Ppl are stealing food to survive. But we need to flaunt,” another wrote.

“U 2 r just ripping thru that $ Do you ever think about college? @meliisagorga @joeygorga,” another follower asked in reference to Gorga’s four kids.

“Wonder if you donate to any charities?” a fourth follower asked the Bravo star.

“Keep showing off what you have and you’ll get robbed like Dorit [Kemsley] from Beverly Hills,” another commenter wrote.

As of this writing, Gorga has not responded to the criticism about her post.

Melissa Gorga Is Also Getting a Brand New House

Not only does Gorga have a flashy ride, but she’s currently building her dream house in New Jersey—and she’s getting exactly what she wants, down to the last detail.

In a video posted by Bravo.com in January 2022, Joe Gorga said he was building his wife’s dream home for her.

“[Melissa] said, ‘I want a new house: white, new, modern,'” he said in a video shot on the first day of construction. “Got an architect. We designed [it] the way we wanted – exactly what Melissa wanted. ‘I want a big closet. I want this, I want that, I want a big laundry room,’ and here we go.”

After Melissa said all she really cares about is a “big closet, big kitchen,” Joe revealed the reason he was letting her call the shots. “Happy wife, happy life,” the RHONJ husband said.

