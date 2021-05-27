Real Housewife Weighs In on Caroline Manzo Coming Back

It looks like Melissa Gorga already has some ideas regarding the casting for next season’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During a recent interview with HollywoodLife, Gorga revealed that she would be open to having former Housewife Caroline Manzo back on the show.

“I always just say that the only one [I’d like to see return] — if I had to pick somebody — would be Caroline Manzo,” Gorga told HollywoodLife on May 26, 2021. “I just, I really loved her and her family. I just thought they were funny and they were great and Caroline’s like a voice of reason. I always loved the Manzos.”

However, bringing back Manzo might not bode too well for Gorga’s sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice . During her last few seasons on the show, Manzo and Giudice had a major feud which ultimately led to the demise of their friendship. Currently, the two aren’t on speaking terms. “You can’t work with something that doesn’t reflect your beliefs and the show became something that just didn’t reflect my beliefs of who I was as a person,” Manzo said about Giduice during a recent appearance on Life After Bravo . “It’s not about the money. It’s not about the fame. It’s about your moral compass and how you live.”

Manzo Almost Came Back for Season 10 of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

During an April 2019 appearance on her son Albie’s podcast, Dear Albie, Manzo revealed that she was actually asked back to appear as a “friend of” during season 10 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” However, Manzo admitted that she was pretty insulted by the offer made to her by the network.

“It’s very insulting,” Manzo said while appearing on the podcast. “It just makes me angry that you picked up and call me like I’m a fool. Ten years I’m playing this game, there’s no fool. You are talking to no fool. … I’m nobody’s ‘Friend.’ I’m not ‘Friend of’. I’m not ‘Housewife, maybe.’ I’m Housewife!”

Manzo continued, “Pay me what I’m worth; You got an OG here. I’m going to be arrogant … it’s just a matter of respect! I was one of the original women who built the show. I’m one of the original women they still talk about. Don’t come back to me like a newbie and I’m going to fall for your bulls— because I’m not. You come back to me and give me a reasonable compensation and a reasonable position where I feel I belong.”

Another ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Would Like to See Manzo Come Back

Melissa Gorga doesn’t seem to be the only one who wants to bring Manzo back on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” During a December 2020 appearance on the #NoFilter with Zack Peter podcast, Margaret Josephs also revealed that she would be open for a Manzo return.

“I’d get a big kick out of [Manzo returning]. I think it’d be great,” Josephs admitted. “Personally, I think after COVID-19, I don’t know if her and Teresa [Giudice] could ever heal — that would be amazing. And then I wouldn’t be the oldest on the show!”

