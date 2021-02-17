Melissa & Joe Gorga Face a Cheating Scandal on RHONJ

Even though the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is just getting started, it looks like there’s a lot of drama ahead, especially between famed couple Melissa and Joe Gorga.

In the Season 11 trailer posted by Bravo, it seems like the two are going through some seriously tough times in their relationship. In one scene, Teresa Giudice even accuses Melissa Gorga of cheating on her husband. “Last night, the owner of the restaurant asked Melissa for her number,” Giudice says during the trailer. “They’ve been texting all day.” The camera then cuts to a shot of Gorga typing away on her phone.

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 | BravoThe Jersey 'Wives return for an unforgettable season. ►► Subscribe for More: bravo.ly/Subscribe ►► Stream Bravo Anytime: bravo.app.link/Bravo-YT ►► Watch RHONJ on Bravo! #RHONJ FOLLOW RHONJ ON SOCIAL Official Site: bravo.ly/RealHousewivesofNewJe… Full Episodes & Clips: bravo.ly/RHONJVideos Facebook: bravo.ly/RHONJFacebook ABOUT RHONJ: After tragically losing her father and ending her marriage, Teresa makes the decision to list… 2021-01-14T14:00:01Z

Later on in the trailer, the couple gets into a fight. “Be careful what you say, because I’ll never talk to you again,” Joe Gorga says to his wife.

So, what’s going on in Gorga’s relationship? Did Melissa cheat on Joe Gorga?

Melissa and Joe Gorga Are Going Through a Rough Patch in Their Relationship Right Now

Although it’s unclear if Gorga did cheat on her husband, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star did recently address the rumors during an interview with E! News. “There’s definitely some infidelity rumors floating around and I’ll be honest with you, it’s right off the bat with the first episode. Boom, it’s like right there,” Gorga explained to the outlet. “So it definitely sets the tone for the season. Listen, it’s real, there’s accusations going on. Obviously Joe and I are bumping heads a lot this season. It’s been rough. It’s been a little rough.”

Gorga continued, “I would say too with Joe and I it’s like we’ve been on reality TV for 11 years. I would say we’re doing a pretty damn good job. I mean we’ve been holding down the fort. We’re doing a good job and the last couple years have been a little tricky for us and we’re real about it. Even if we didn’t want to be real about it it’s just so obvious, there’s no denying it. You could read the room and feel the tension and we’ve been going through it a little bit.”

Joe and Melissa Gorga have been married since 2004, which means that they are nearing their 20th anniversary. Together, the two have three kids: Antonia, 15, Gino, 12, and Joey, 10.

Melissa Gorga Said That She Is ‘Fighting’ for Her Marriage Right Now

Amid the cheating rumors, it looks like the Gorga’s are fighting to save their marriage. “Whoever said marriage is easy is a liar,” Melissa Gorga recently told Us Weekly. “Joe and I have a beautiful thing because we both always wanted the same things in life: a successful, healthy family and [we make] sure everyone around us is happy. Our kids are our life, and they are the reason we work so hard, try so hard and fight so hard for our marriage.”

Viewers will get to see Joe and Melissa Gorga’s relationship play out during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Season 11 premieres on February 17 on Bravo at 9/8c.

