Melissa Gorga Goes Off On ‘Phony’ RHONJ Co-Star Amid Cheating Rumor

Melissa Gorga has had it with Jennifer Aydin.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke out on the July 28, 2024, episode of “Watch What Happens Live” to reveal what she really thinks about her longtime co-star after Aydin has repeatedly spread rumors about her behind her back.

During RHONJ season 13, Aydin claimed to then-newcomer Danielle Cabral that Gorga had been unfaithful to her husband, Joe Gorga, by making out with another guy in the backseat of a car. She hinted at the rumor again in season 14, commenting that there were no male models in Gorga’s Envy fashion show this year.

Melissa Gorga Said Jennifer Aydin Is Phony

During her “Watch What Happens Live” appearance, Gorga responded to a fan who asked what she thinks of Aydin continuing to bring up a cheating rumor after apologizing for doing it last season.

“It just goes to show you that she’s so phony,” Gorga replied. “Like it’s so phony. She sits down and tries to have a conversation like she wants to move forward all the time.”

Gorga noted that Aydin constantly shades her Ridgewood, New Jersey boutique, Envy by Melissa Gorga.

“No matter what she does she has to shade Envy,” Gorga continued. “Like the fact that she threw shade at Envy and the fashion show. And it’s like what happened to women supporting women? Like rooting for girls who are doing things, creating small businesses. You know, I was a young girl when I created that business and it turned into what it is today.”

“I just think she’s so phony in so many aspects and everything she does is for the show and not real,” Gorga added of Aydin.

Gorga’s unfiltered comments came after she played a WWHL game called “Remains of the Re-Who-Nion” and revealed that had the RHONJ cast had a season 14 reunion, she would have asked Aydin, “Why are you such an [expletive] hole?”

Jennifer Aydin Said She Was Only Being ‘Funny’ With the Rumor & Didn’t Think Her Remarks Would Make It Onto the Show

Aydin spoke out about her gossip about Gorga in a 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea.”

“The point of revealing this rumor is not to hurt Melissa,” she said at the time. She then alleged that Margaret Josephs’ former best friend Laura Lee Jensen was behind the rumor. Aydin claimed she heard about the story from Josephs.

“It’s to show … everybody what [Margaret’s’] true colors are,” Aydin claimed. “There is a source here. … Like, don’t shoot the messenger here. I’m repeating something. … Me saying this about Melissa, I’m not saying that it’s true. I don’t know it to be true, I don’t believe it to be true. What I’m trying to say is we need to just tread lightly when it comes to Margaret. Because this is how she gossips within her circle of friends.”

During filming for RHONJ season 14, Gorga talked about her fractured relationship with Aydin.

“Not only is Jennifer, like, blindly loyal to Teresa [Giudice] but she also spread a whole cheating rumor about me last year,” Gorga said in a confessional, per BravoTV.com. “She tried to hurt me,” Gorga said of the rumors.

Aydin attended Gorga’s fashion show, which was featured on the RHONJ episode “Inner Piece of My Mind.”

But she questioned the idea of the boutique show featuring clothes Gorga didn’t design.

“I just don’t understand this concept of having a fashion show with clothes that are not your fashion,” Aydin said in a confessional. “But I do notice that she doesn’t have any male models this time. Probably because the person the alleged cheating happened with was a model in her show. You know, keep it all female and dodge a bullet.”

During a July 2024 guest appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Aydin claimed she was just “being shady and funny” when she brought up the absence of male models at Gorga’s latest Envy fashion show. “I didn’t even think that would make it to final cut, so sorry, Mel,” the RHONJ star said.