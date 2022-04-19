Melissa Gorga Says She Worries Her Kids Could Be Affected by Cancel Culture

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga has three children, Antonia, Joey, and Gino, who she shares with her husband, Joe Gorga. During an April 2022 appearance on former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Brandi Glanville’s podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” Melissa spoke about her children.

While recording the podcast episode, Glanville shared that she is relieved that her children Jake and Mason, who she shares with her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, did not appear on “RHOBH” because of canceled culture.

“I wasn’t allowed to have my kids on the show and now I’m kind of happy only because the s*** that comes out of their mouths as teenagers, I’m like canceled, canceled, canceled,” stated the former Bravo personality.

She then asked Melissa if she “ever worr[ies] that [her children] will say something” that will elicit a negative reaction. The “RHONJ” star revealed that she “definitely do[es] worry” and stated that her children are “young and they may slip up.”

“They may make mistakes, say something that they really don’t mean,” said Melissa.

The mother of three then shared that she does not “push” her children to be on the show.

“I know if I push it ever that’s when you are going to get the child, she’s going to say something, or the boys are going to say something that they didn’t mean and they’re annoyed and they’re aggravated so I leave it totally up to them and it pisses producers off sometimes but I don’t care because you know, this whole cancel culture and everything else it’s like you have to be careful,” asserted the 43-year-old.

Melissa Gorga Revealed That Her Daughter Decided To Continue Being a Cheerleader

During “RHONJ” season 16, episode 6, Melissa revealed that Antonia did not want to continue cheerleading after tearing her ACL. While recording the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, the mother of three shared that her 16-year-old daughter has returned to the sport.

“She is back in a cheer. It’s been a rough road with her and I have to be honest, I can’t believe how many emails and DMs I got over her torn ACL, I can’t even believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever got more in the history of me being a Housewife. Like I guess it’s a very common thing,” stated the reality television personality.

On April 5, 2022, Melissa took to Instagram to share that her daughter won an award at her cheer banquet.

“Look how life goes full circle! While I’m watching #rhonj @antoniagorgaa walked in from her cheer banquet & won the ‘best tumbler’ award!!! 🏆This is why I pushed her!! I guided her!! I know she wanted it. This is her tumbling again just last week!!! ❤️ #wedontquit #rhonj,” read the caption of the post.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Antonia in January 2021

During a January 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Melissa shared that she was going through a rough patch with Antonia. She asserted that the teenager was “vicious.”

“I had her so young, so you know I had her at 25 so it’s like I was a young mom, I’ve always been a young mom and now that she’s older, I’m like oh my god I forgot kind of like how b***** teenage girls can be. Like irrational, like everything I say is wrong and she’s always like growling at me. I’m like you good? Is your face okay? You’re always giving me dirty looks,” shared Melissa.

