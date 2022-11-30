Fans Unsure About Melissa Gorga’s Holiday Look

Some people put up the Christmas tree at the beginning of December while others decorate for the holidays as soon as Halloween is over. Joe Gorga announced on November 25 that “’tis the season” now in the Gorga household, posting a photo of his wife Melissa Gorga decorating their Christmas tree with a little help from their son.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star captioned his post, “’tis the season @melissagorga always does it herself. Have you put up yours? #christmas #hanukkah.”

The photos showed Melissa Gorga in a gray sweatsuit set on a ladder decorating a Christmas tree with white and silver ornaments. The photo showed the tree placed in the corner of their new home’s foyer, by their front door, and also showcased the home’s white marble floors.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Photo, With Some Sharing Excitement at the Holiday Season While Others Wondered About the Size & Placement of the Tree

Fans had mixed reactions to Joe Gorga’s post, with some of them sharing their excitement over the holiday season while others criticized the RHONJ couple for certain aspects of the photo.

A few people commented on the ladder setup, with someone telling Joe Gorga, “Your house is beautiful but I’d protect your floors from that ladder.” Another agreed that they would put something under the feet of the ladder due to the marble floors. Someone else pointed out to Melissa Gorga that she shouldn’t be on the ladder in slippers: “Wrong shoes for a ladder Joe….you of all people…”

Other criticism was aimed at the location of the tree, with several people questioning, “why is the tree right by a door?” Another said, “Why put it by the front door ?” One commenter shared that the tree felt a lot too small for the large foyer space.

Joe & Melissa Gorga Just Moved In Their New Home But Recent Reports Suggest They Have Been Sued Over the Construction Project

There were also several comments on Joe Gorga’s post telling the RHONJ couple that they should pay their contractors, in light of a recent report from All About the Tea that states Gorga was sued over alleged unpaid contractors.

The publication reported that Joe Gorga was hit with a lawsuit alleging that he didn’t pay contractors $30,000 for the construction of the Gorgas’ new home in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. It said that Joe and Melissa Gorga were served on November 14 at their home soon after construction was completed.

The lawsuit was originally filed on October 17, 2022, and it states that County Concrete Corporation is claiming that Morristown Lofts Development LLC, which is owned by Gorga, never paid them for the materials they provided. The plaintiff, County Concrete Corporation, argued that they gave Gorga notice of the amount owing on multiple occasions.

Melissa Gorga posted on Instagram on November 18 that it was moving day for the RHONJ family after they finally completed construction on their dream home. She has since shared several photos and videos of their new residence.

