Melissa Gorga Blasted by Fans for Choice of Caption

Melissa Gorga has often gotten mixed reactions from fans for her fashion choices, with many supporting the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s looks while others have criticized her. This week, however, after she posted a photo of her outfit it wasn’t her look that raised eyebrows as much as it was the Instagram caption.

Gorga posted a photo of herself leaning against a brick wall with her hands in her pockets and one leg up against the wall. The RHONJ star sported a black crop top and black cargo pants while she kept her long dark locks loose and wavy. She captioned the photo, “‘In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different.’ – Coco Chanel #notspecialifallthesame.”

While several fans shared their love for the look, others criticized the RHONJ star’s outfit and many more ridiculed her for the caption. Here is the post:

Fans Ridiculed Gorga for Quoting Coco Chanel & for Sharing a Quote About Originality

Many of the comments criticizing Gorga made reference to the fact that she chose a quote from fashion designer Coco Chanel for the caption. One person wrote, “Quoting coco Chanel with this outfit lol please no more crop tops …..” Another said, “She looks like she was thrown in a pool greasy of wet hair sloppy eyeliner not to the nerve to quote Chanel lmao.” Someone else agreed, “You no coco girl.”

One person wrote, “Your caption doesn’t match: you copy and paste from EVERYONE around you. Not an original bone in your body.” Someone else said, “No more crop tops okay look beautiful but too old.” One person commented, “And you are NO Coco Chanel.” Someone wrote, “Different??? more like boring.” Someone else said, “But you…are basic.” Yet another reply stated, “Ha ha you comparing yourself to Chanel.”

One person commented, “But the fact is your not different , you try to copy Kim Kardashian a lot from the type of sunglasses your wearing to the wet hair look… So please don’t make quotes especially from Chanel on being ‘different’ when you clearly are not.” Another wrote, “Who is this?? Melissa you look like you have Halloween make up on.Way to much.”

Quite a few commenters slammed Gorga for choosing to quote Chanel and pointed out that it’s been well-documented that the fashion designer collaborated with Nazi intelligence during World War II, as Forbes reported.

Gorga Recently Revealed That RHONJ Season 13 Is Already Filming on the Heels of the Season 12 Reunion

The explosive three-part reunion for the 12th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” aired recently but Gorga revealed that the cast is already hard at work filming again for season 13. In a red carpet interview with E! News earlier in June, she shared, “We just started filming again, so get ready. We are up, we are rolling and we’ll see what happens.”

Gorga said she was hoping to see a lot of new faces and new cast members to shake things up and get involved in the “family drama.” The RHONJ star added, “No one will ever beat Jersey. There’s something in the water in Jersey.” Her husband Joe Gorga agreed and gave the credit to the men of RHONJ. “The men kill it,” he shared. “They can bring Dubai, they can bring anything they want, they can’t beat Jersey.”

