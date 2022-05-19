Melissa Gorga Criticized for Sharing Email About Her Daughter on Instagram

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to share that she received an email from her daughter, Antonia’s teacher. The post, uploaded on May 16, consisted of a screenshot of the message.

“As this year is quickly coming to an end, there is a group of students who really stood out to me throughout the course of a year and Antonia is among them! Antonia is incredibly motivated, passionate, responsible, and respectful. I wanted to take this opportunity to compliment and thank you for raising such a wonderful child. She is the type of student that reminds me why I got into teaching in the first place, and who gives me hope for the future. You should be extremely proud,” read a portion of the email.

“What really matters in life♥️ @antoniagorgaa,” wrote Melissa in the post’s caption.

Several Bravo celebrities flocked to the post’s comments section.

“Proud mom well deserved she is a beautiful girl inside and out,” wrote Melissa’s “RHONJ” co-star, Dolores Catania.

“👏👏👏 good job Antonia & mom and dad ❤️❤️,” commented former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Tamra Judge.

“Good job mom and dad ❤️,” chimed in Stephanie Hollman of “Real Housewives of Dallas” fame.

On May 16, a Reddit user shared Melissa’s Instagram post on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Melissa is a great writer,” read the caption.

Reddit Users Shared Their Opinions on the Instagram Post

Several Bravo fans shared that they believed Melissa had embarrassed her daughter with the post.

“I was just about to say I’d be soooo p***ed if my mom did stuff like this when I was a kid – so cringe (apropos for Melissa),” wrote a commenter.

“If I was teenager and my mother posted this, I would die,” shared another.

“Let Antonia have her privacy!” commented a different person.

“Jesus-good for Antonia but Melissa only posted this because of the kudos to her parenting. Ugh! She is so thirsty it’s embarrassing,” asserted a fourth Reddit user.

Some commenters also questioned the authenticity of the email.

“I have been in the education space for over a decade. Teachers have neither the time nor desire to correspond in this method. You want praises for your kid? MAYBE I would wax poetic at parent teacher conference (in person). This seems like either fake or a fan trying to impress a celeb mom,” wrote a social media user.

“The overuse of exclamations screams fake to me. Get a hobby, Melissa,” added a different person.

“Antonia seems like a nice kid and probably more intelligent than the Adults she is related to. But that letter sounds very fake,” shared a Bravo fan.

Melissa Gorga Shared if She Believed Her Daughter Should Have a Bigger Role in ‘RHONJ’

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in May 2022, Melissa revealed if she believed her daughter would like to have a larger role on “RHONJ.” She referenced that her niece, Gia Giudice, had a more prominent role during the show’s twelfth season. As fans are aware, the 21-year-old had issues with her uncle, Joe Gorga, and Margaret Josephs.

“Antonia would never say a negative thing on this show to like any adult ever. She just wouldn’t not because – she just wouldn’t, it’s just not who she is, she wouldn’t feel comfortable and I would not feel comfortable with her doing that either. For what – what does that do for her. No way. She’s got a whole life to live, she does not want to go on a show and argue with adults like it’s not happening,” asserted Gorga.

