Fans Slam Melissa Gorga & Daughter Over Plastic Surgery Claims

Fans are giving Melissa Gorga grief in the comments of a recent Instagram post for potential plastic surgery done to her and her look-alike daughter.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted a series of images of her and her daughter, Antonia, on November 14, 2021, which show the mother-daughter pair with pouting lips, raising the attention of the fans in the comment section.

“She’s starting to like me again now,” Melissa wrote in the caption. “Thanks for our Saturday morning hair sess.”

Fans took to the comments to allege that Melissa and Antonia had gotten lip injections.

“Melissa, please dont ruin your lips with that filler.. you are beautiful without all that plastic stuff,” a fan wrote. “Did they both get lip injections? Melissa’s top lip is almost touching her nose,” another fan commented.

“Melissa, your face is starting to look distorted,” someone commented. “Holy lip injections!” and “Melissa!!!!! Wtf… You are unrecognizable!” others wrote.

Some other fans accused Melissa of getting new teeth or a lip lift. “Maybe new teeth, a lip lift and not sure if her nose is slimmer from contouring perhaps. She does look different,” the fan wrote.

“You do not look like you in this pic. What did you do to it? I actually didn’t recognize you,” a fan commented. “The lips? Noticed right away; don’t do it, you don’t need it,” another wrote.

Some fans were much harsher to Melissa, not holding back their thoughts. “What is with the nose and the lips, clown,” someone wrote. “So fake , so plastic,” someone else wrote with two thumbs down emojis.

Not all the comments were negative. Quite a few fans commented things like “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “pretty” on the photos.

Melissa Says She and SIL Teresa ‘Agree to Disagree’ on RHUGT

Melissa and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice have famously butted heads over the years on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” but as of late they have decided to put their differences aside.

Now, both are appearing on the Peacock spinoff “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and Melissa says things are good for once.

“We understand each other at this point,” Melissa told E! News’ Daily Pop on November 15, 2021. “We’re good with that. We’re family. We have kids who love each other.”

She says that the debate over how Melissa was brought on to the show over 10 years ago comes up and we’ll see it on RHUGT.

“It’s one of those things where her and I will never agree on it,” she said on the show. “It’s like one of the oldest running things, with Teresa like, ‘You came on the show behind my back!’ And everyone’s like, ‘Get over it, she’s here.’ But it wasn’t that way. We explain that. You’ll hear her side, you’ll hear my side. We agree to disagree at this point.”

Melissa Is ‘Proud Wifey’ About Husband Joe’s Broadway Comedy Show

Melissa’s husband Joe (and Teresa’s brother) performed in a comedy show in October and Melissa took to Instagram to show support.

“If someone told me 10 years ago that @joeygorga would be performing comedy live on Broadway one day I would never believe them. Proud wifey,” she wrote on October 28. “Reach for the stars everyone.”

Melissa and Joe have been married since 2004 and they share three children, Antonia, Gino, and Joey.

