Melissa Gorga Defends Teresa Giudice After Wake Up Warrior Video Goes Viral

Melissa Gorga is sticking up for her sister-in-law after a video of Luis Ruelas went viral.

Although the video was on the internet long before the premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 aired, it was discussed in the first episode, which sent viewers on a mission to find it — and watch it.

The video was originally shared by BravoandCocktails_ in June 2021. Someone then shared the video on Reddit, and a discussion thread formed. Many people found the video strange, and it made them question Ruelas. One Redditor even wrote “Run, Teresa, Run!” in a comment on the thread.

Although there is still a lot of chatter about Ruelas on the internet, Gorga actually defended Giudice, and seems to genuinely want her to be happy.

Ruelas Appears Shirtless on a Beach With a Group of Guys & Issues an Apology to His Ex in the Video

According to Us Weekly, Giudice’s fiance appeared in a video as part of the Wake Up Warrior program. The video shows a group of men, shirtless on a beach, and Ruelas appears front and center, professing his love for a woman, issuing her an apology, and asking her to give him another chance.

“I’m coming home to see you, get engaged and bring our family together and finally get married and have a life together. I’ve been here for a week. I love our children and I hope you receive this message well. Thank you, I love you. Thank you for your time. I hope that this hits your heart,” Ruelas said to the camera.

Wake Up Warrior coach Kevin Voisin spoke with Us Weekly in an effort to clear some things up about the video — and the program.

“What happens is this is an environment where men hold one another accountable. It’s an environment where men are saying ‘Hey, own your sh**,” Voisin told the outlet.

“It is a hard event to finish. We exhaust you emotionally, mentally, spiritually every way possible in a bootcamp style event. It’s really men who really want to get in touch with their feelings and they want to express and do something about it and it’s powerful and I’m sure they do it imperfectly in ways that are not perfect and there’s a real power in that especially for people who are doing it for the first time,” he added.

Gorga Thinks Giudice Made Things Worse by Refusing to Address the Video

Since she started dating Ruelas, Giudice has pretty much been on cloud nine. When she got engaged over the summer, the last thing she probably wanted was for anyone to rain on her parade, but this video clearly wasn’t going away. Instead of confronting it head on, however, Giudice shied away from talking about it.

“It was the whole Teresa trying to protect the situation and not discuss it that actually made it worse,” Gorga told Page Six after the RHONJ premiere. She explained that Ruelas is going to discuss the video with the cast — and hopefully that will clear things up.

“I was so happy [when he addressed it]. I’m like, ‘Thank you!’ Because I don’t want to talk about him. I really don’t. I don’t want to discuss his issues or whatever happened in his past and I was sick of my castmates talking about it,” Gorga admitted.

Gorga then defended Giudice. “If my sister-in-law’s happy, then I’m happy. I’m like, ‘Leave her in her love bubble, please! Let her be happy,'” she said.

