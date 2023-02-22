RHONJ Star Explains Why She Quickly Deleted a Controversial Instagram Comment

On February 19, 2023, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga shared a video of himself having an impromptu reunion with his former brother-in-law, Joe Giudice.

Gorga’s wife, Melissa Gorga, had taken to the comments section to respond to her niece Gia Giudice who went after Joe Gorga, calling his post and interaction with her dad “comical.”

“We both spoke poorly about each other. It was a nice moment. We have a lot of history together. Get the hate out of your heart,” Melissa Gorga commented, but her comment was deleted and the same comment was posted by her husband.

She took to her Instagram Stories to explain her reasons for deleting the post.

“That was actually Joe writing that,” she said, according to Us Weekly. “He had my phone in his hand and he didn’t even realize he was writing it on my phone. I was showing him Gia’s comment,” she explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video of Joe Gorga & Joe Giudice’s Reunion Had No Sound

In the video, Joe Gorga, who was on vacation in the Bahamas, was seen embracing Joe Giudice, who currently lives in the Bahamas. Although the two men haven’t always gotten along, they both seemed happy to see each other.

“Both walked into the same bar at the same time. A lot of history there. We have memories since we were kids. I’m happy he’s doing well and looks good. We were both happy to see each other and catch up. Glad someone caught it,” Joe Gorga captioned his Instagram post. The video didn’t have sound so it’s unknown what the two men said to one another as they met in front of a hotel casino.

It didn’t take long for Gia Giudice to share her thoughts.

“This is honestly comical knowing you were with him for not even 5 minutes and we’re able to have somebody take a video of the interaction meanwhile all you have done is talked so poorly about my father. you are such a opportunist to take advantage of the once in a lifetime opportunity to see my father and use it for a post,” she commented on the video.

It was this comment that got a reaction from her uncle.

Melissa Gorga Shared a Quote About People Being Mean

Some time after Gia Giudice let her feelings about her uncle’s reunion with her dad be known, Melissa Gorga took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote about people who are “mean.”

“Only people who are not happy with themselves are mean to others. Remember that,” the quote read.

Meanwhile, Joe Gorga’s post received thousands of comments, and he appeared to have the full support of his family.

“So sweet,” Joe Gorga’s daughter Antonia Gorga wrote.

“You are a class act @joeygorga. Your right, there is alot [sic] of history. Let by gones be by Gones. This video made me smile,” read a comment left by Melissa Gorga’s sister, Lysa Simpson.

Comments left by fans were all over the place, some defending the Gorgas and others calling them out for being “ridiculous.”

“I’m confused … didn’t Joe Gorga cry on national television that he hated Joe Guidice and blamed him for the death of his mother? Am I the only one who doesn’t get what’s happening here?” one fan asked.

At the time of this writing, Joe Gorga’s sister (Joe Giudice’s ex-wife) Teresa Giudice had not shared her response to the video.

