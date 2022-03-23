Some Fans Think Melissa Gorga Should Be Demoted on RHONJ

Melissa Gorga has been causing a stir amongst “Real Housewives of New Jersey” fans this season, and many aren’t too thrilled with how things have been going.

Following the Tuesday, March 1, 2022, episode of RHONJ, fans took to Reddit to share their feelings on Gorga after she got into a physical fight with her co-star, Jennifer Aydin. From there, several fans took to Reddit to suggest that Gorga be fired, some even saying that they’d sign a petition to have her removed from the Bravo franchise.

Fans have their reasons for not liking Gorga, with many expressing their opinions that she hasn’t really had her own storyline or brought anything of her own to the table, outside of her season 11 marital troubles that were short-lived. Now, two weeks later, some fans are sounding off on whether or not Gorga makes a good full-time Housewife or if she’d be better in a “friend of” role.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several RHONJ Fans Weighed in on Gorga’s Role on the Show

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has been focused on two people thus far. Jennifer Aydin has a storyline with her husband’s 10-year-old affair being brought to light, and Teresa Giudice’s new romance is being scrutinized. However, Gorga is just kind of in the background, along with Jackie Goldschneider, and newcomer Traci Lynn Johnson.

For this reason, many feel that Gorga shouldn’t be a full-time Housewife.

“I truly believe Melissa would suit a friend of position more than a full time one due to the fact her storyline’s are barely storyline’s and I don’t think she has enough substance to make her an interesting choice full time. I think she’d be more well liked if we saw less of her,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

Several other social media users agreed.

“Melissa is boring & brings nothing to the show. I’m tired of her rushing over to the other ladies & asking ‘what’s going on?’ or ‘what happened?’ to get on camera,” one person commented.

“Melissa, and Delores (luv her) could be FOH. The thing abt it is though Melissa does have a lot of shady things going on in her personal life that they could touch on. Production just seems to protect her for whatever odd reason,” another comment read.

“I feel like she doesn’t bring enough for a full time slot but doesn’t deserve to be fired. I don’t like her but I can see how having her around minimally can keep her useful,” the OP added.

“Melissa’s sole act of participation is subtly and not so subtly shading Teresa. Oh…and saying ‘Whats going on?’ While inserting herself for camera time,” someone else wrote.

Some RHONJ Fans Think Gorga Is Still on the Show Because of Her Husband

Love him or hate him, Joe Gorga has provided some memorable reality television moments through the years. However, some fans seem to think that Melissa’s role is secure because of her husband, and that production keeps her signed on because they like Joe.

“I’m trying to think, in the current season airing has Melissa had a solo/non housewives group scene that didn’t feature joe? I feel like if she’s not with the women she’s only with joe. It’s like they prefer him as the housewife and settled for her,” one Reddit user commented on the aforementioned thread.

“Melissa is pretty much the househusband and Joe is the wife,” another person added.

“I think Joe Gorga is actually the one they want on the show due to genuine family drama so they have to have Melissa as the Housewife,” a third comment read.

“I think Melissa at this point is only there because of Joe. While I don’t like Joe he’s like the glue that keep the men together, and the men in Jersey are very opinionated and almost as important as the women in the show,” a fourth Redditor wrote.

