Melissa Gorga Accused of ‘Unnecessary’ & ‘Pathetic’ Photo Editing

Melissa Gorga is being slammed on social media after fans say she’s been editing her Instagram pictures.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has a lot going on in her life between her clothing line, her podcast, and her reality show, and she’s also a mom of three kids. Gorga regularly shares photos with her 2.4 million IG followers, whether she’s promoting her Envy boutique or simply giving fans a glimpse of her weekend, she keeps her social media game moving.

However, some of her recent posts seem to causing a stir. A Reddit thread was started by someone who pointed out some of the errors with apparent editing that were visible in some of Gorga’s posts.

“Is it not in the Gorga budget to hire someone to photoshop her photos? I mean at least do it right?” the Redditor titled the thread. The screenshots provided showed a few instances where the background of Gorga’s posts looked wonky or skewed, which can happen when people edit their photos.

Gorga Was Criticized by RHONJ Fans Who Don’t Think She Needs to Edit Her Photos

Gorga definitely keeps up her image due to her job, and she’s often putting her body on display in one way or another, whether she’s trying to sell clothes, or just boost her Instagram presence. However, the RHONJ star is in great physical shape, and many fans of the show don’t understand why she would feel the need to edit or alter her social media photos.

“She’s got a great body. I don’t understand why she feels like she needs to photoshop it,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Melissa must be one of the vainest if not the vainest housewife of all franchises,” another person wrote.

“It’s so unnecessary. She already has an amazing body,” a third Reddit user added.

“She doesn’t need photoshop. She needs some self esteem. She looks fantastic with no edits! I wish celebrities that make their waists impossibly small would think about the message this sends to young girls,” a fourth comment read.

“That’s pretty pathetic. She’s so beautiful but still feels the need to modify her pics rather than just owning what she’s working with,” someone else commented.

This Isn’t the First Time That Gorga Has Been Criticized for ‘Bad Photoshopping’

In July 2021, fans were all over Gorga again after they noticed that a piece of wood behind her was crooked and appeared to be altered due to apparent photo editing, according to The Sun.

In the snap, Gorga stood next to her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice on a beach down at the Jersey Shore. “Sista sista,” she captioned the post. However, at least one RHONJ fan noticed something strange about the shot.

“The wood is crooked… that’s how you tell Melissa made her waist smaller with photo editing… it was not need… she already has a great body,” the Instagram user commented on the post.

More fans started commenting, too, many criticizing Gorga, accusing her of editing her already small waist.

“The pole, her waist and her right leg are all photoshopped,” one comment read.

“Why are the fence posts bending towards your waist?” someone else wrote.

“Girl no need for photoshop you’re already so pretty,” a third person added.

