Fans Call Out Melissa Gorga’s ‘Bizarre’ Look

Melissa Gorga’s fashion store Envy was the site of a recent event for a rumored “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” newbie, Danielle Cabral. After Gorga posted some photos of herself with Cabral and Jennifer Aydin at Envy on Instagram, many fans called out the look of Gorga’s store and what they said was her changing appearance.

Gorga posted a photo of the three women at Envy and captioned the shot, “Little pop up yesterday for @boujiekidzinc & @daniellecabralofficial at @envybymg 😍 Thank you @jenniferaydin for supporting as well! Everyone go check out her website! Boujiekidz.com Cutest stuff! #rhonj #envybymg #womensupportingwomen.” Here is the photo:

According to its Instagram page, Boujie Kidz is a brand of “baby, kidz and tween” clothing founded by Cabral.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Many Fans Said They Couldn’t Recognize Gorga in the Photo & Others Reacted to Her Store’s Look

The photo was shared to Reddit, where fans ripped Gorga over the store as well as her appearance, which they said made her unrecognizable. One person said, “They all need to delete Facetune from their phones. They look ridiculous.” Another added, “Melissa looks unrecognizable. I’m rewatching rhonj on season 3 now and it’s like she got a face transplant. Her original nose wasn’t even bad.”

Someone commented, “In these pictures she looks like Jennifer to me.” Someone else agreed, “I legitimately had to go back and forth for a second to figure out which one was Jennifer or Melissa.” One person wrote, “Which one is Melissa???” Another Redditor said, “I had to do a double take to find Mel.” Someone else commented, “I don’t even recognize Melissa.”

A few people asked if she’d gotten work done, with one person writing, “What did Melissa do to her face? Is it new teeth or fillers? Something looks off.” Someone else wrote, “Looks like veneers, lip filler, and chin reduction.” Another person said, “I really don’t often comment on peoples physical appearance, but it’s legitimately upsetting that Melissa has done all of this to her face… she was so pretty before and she looks like a wax figure now. It’s so bizarre and sad.”

One person wrote, “Oh god. The ripped jeans, the feathers, the rhinestones. The feathers AND rhinestones. Is the cast trip this year to the early 2000s or something?” Someone else commented, “so ironic she has a store called Envy when envy is what launched her entire career.” A few others commented on the store’s appearance, with one person writing, “That decor looks like legit garbage. I’m having flashbacks to my parents’ florist shop in the 80s with the slat walls and silk flowers.” Another wrote, “Envy doesn’t look bad until you look at the ceiling. Bro please change your curling tiles and lighting options.”

The photo has since been removed from Reddit.

Gorga Also Hosted a Luau Earlier in July With All of Her RHONJ Cast Members in Attendance

Gorga has already shared photos of another event she hosted that she confirmed on Instagram was filmed for season 13 of RHONJ. The Bravolebrity had the cast over at her Toms River home for a luau-themed party and many of the show’s stars shared photos of the event and their tropical attire.

On July 9, Gorga posted on Instagram, “What a party!!! can’t wait for y’all to see this You are gonna die!” Photos from the event showed that all of the RHONJ cast members attended: Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschnieder and Jennifer Aydin, along with their significant others.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother