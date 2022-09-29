Melissa Gorga Criticized Over Clothing Line

On September 25, Melissa Gorga posted a few fall styles from her store, Envy by Melissa Gorga, and while many fans shared their love for the looks, others criticized her lack of sizing diversity.

Gorga posted several photos of new arrivals at Envy, including a couple of her modeling some of her favorites, and wrote in the caption, “Just a few of my favorite new arrivals @envybymg Bring on the fall baby envybymg.com #rhonj #envybymg #fallfashion.”

However, several fans took to the comments to ask if she was planning to include clothes in larger sizes in her store and to criticize the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star for the limited sizing options.

Many Commenters Wrote on Gorga’s Post That Her Sizing Was Too Limited & Didn’t Offer Any Plus Sizes

Gorga’s post attracted quite a few comments about the sizes available, with some asking the RHONJ star to consider more plus sizing options. “Do you only cater to thin woman or do you sell normal plus size ?” someone asked. Another person wrote, “I love your style, but I really wish you’d cater to us big booty and big hips girls too.”

Someone commented, “exactly this is only for skinny people not real size women.” One person suggested, “You really need some plus size models, it will be very good for business.” Yet another asked, “Do u just carry for skinny ppl?”

One commenter wrote, “Now make some clothes that fit the rest of us ‘fluffy girls!!’ Sadly 80% of USA is overweight. I want those cute jeans, girl! Rockin’ it!”

Gorga’s Store Envy, Which Launched in 2015, Appears to Offer Pants in Sizes From 0 to 8

Gorga launched Envy back in 2015 along with a business partner. However, issues between the two led to Gorga’s business partner deciding to step away.

The Bravo star opted to keep the store and after a monthlong closure, she reopened it on her own, according to North Jersey. Envy has received criticism about her clothing sizes since her reopening in 2017, despite fans praising the look of many of her items.

Many posts shared by Gorga and Envy on social media have picked up comments from followers asking if she would be offering “more than a size 2.” Gorga has yet to respond to sizing criticisms.

According to the Envy website, typical clothing sizes range from extra small to large. Some of the pants on offer, including the ones worn by Gorga in her most recent social media post, are available from size 0 to size 8.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the U.S. shares the measured average height, weight, and waist circumference for women aged 20 and over. It states that the average height is 63.5 inches, or 5 feet 3 inches, the average weight is 170.8 pounds, and the average waist circumference is 38.7 inches. According to Heathline, these measurements mean that the “typical American woman wears a large to extra large pant size, or between a size 18 and 20.”

