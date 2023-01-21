Melissa Gorga Addresses Fake Storyline Accusations

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga appeared on the January 12 episode of his wife, Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display.” During the episode, Melissa referenced that her husband is an entrepreneur, who has taken chances on several businesses. She noted that she and Joe have been accused of fabricating his entrepreneurial ventures to create storylines on RHONJ.

“We’ve gotten accused on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ a couple times for this, like people actually not believing — like they think that you are doing things as ‘fake storylines’ as opposed to like no one really knows you. It’s like no, no, no. Don’t get it twisted, Joe is really opening every single one of these businesses. And the thing is sometimes you hit and sometimes you miss,” said Melissa.

The mother of three noted that she believes her husband has gone into some businesses too quickly during his time on RHONJ.

“What I will say what you have done wrong, maybe rushed it once or twice because we do it so the cameras can capture like the gist of it and it wasn’t the right scenario or it wasn’t the right situation. We’ve had bad business partners at like that restaurant but people think that was like just a made up thing,” said the RHONJ personality.

Melissa then asserted that Joe “is an entrepreneur in every aspect of the word.”

While recording the “Melissa Gorga on Display” episode, the “Gorga Guide to Success” author explained that he found success as an entrepreneur by being patient.

“You have to throw enough things on the wall, not everything is going to stick. You might throw 10 things against the wall, nine of them fall but that one that sticks, there you go, you’re making money,” stated Joe.

Melissa Gorga Spoke About Her Fans at BravoCon 2022

The Gorgas attended the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, 2022. During the convention, the Bravo personalities told Us Weekly that they appreciated their dedicated fans.

“It’s pretty amazing, I mean, Joe and I have been on the show for 12, 13 years so it’s been a very long time and we’re very grateful that we have so many fans,” said Melissa.

The mother of three also briefly spoke about her rift with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. As fans are aware, Melissa and her husband decided to skip Giudice’s August 6 wedding for undisclosed reasons.

“Sometimes family need a little space and some time apart so right now, we are taking our time,” said the “On Display” singer.

Melissa Gorga Shared Her Thoughts About RHONJ Season 13

During a BravoCon 2022 panel, Melissa gave some information about the upcoming thirteenth season of RHONJ, which will premiere on February 7, 2023. She shared that she believed fans will “get a little sad” and “feel all types of emotions” while watching the new episodes.

“It’s very real, it’s very raw, it’s sometimes hard to watch this season, but it’s our life right? So we need to show you what’s going on,” said Melissa. “I think for me, personally, it’s a season that’s very real, very honest.”