Melissa Gorga Says Giudice Nieces Have ‘Hate’ for Her

Melissa Gorga says her Giudice nieces have “hate” for her. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke out about her troubled family dynamic in the season 13 episode, “Housewarming History Lesson.”

In a scene set at a housewarming party at her now-estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice’s New Jersey mansion, Gorga had an awkward conversation with her nieces Gia, 22, and Gabriella Giudice, 18. In the scene, Gorga made an attempt at banter as she explained why her own kids, Antonia, Gino, and Joey weren’t at Giudice’s housewarming party, then noted how long it had been since she had seen her nieces. Gabriella coldly replied that she wasn’t staying out long because she had to go in and “study.” After an awkward goodbye, Gorga appeared frustrated as she walked away.

In a confessional, Gia noted that when her mom and Uncle Joe Gorga have “drama,” the kids in the two families “get separated” automatically. “Like, a wall just goes up,” she said.

Gorga also reacted to the chilly exchange she had with her nieces. “It’s just sad, because I truly love the girls deep down inside and I know they have hate for us,” she said in a confessional. “I know they do. It’s terrible. I wouldn’t wish this on anybody.”

Fans Reacted to Melissa Gorga’s Comments About Her Nieces

Omg Melissa said her nieces had hate in their heart when she used Joes phone on Instagram and in this confessional!! Melissa looks so awkward with her nieces that she only sees on camera and hasn’t seen in 6 months! #RHONJ #bravo #lies #fake pic.twitter.com/K6JjUBvT6K — JR- bravo addict (@joyrosenberg) March 1, 2023

RHONJ fans reacted to the awkward scene on social media, with some accusing Gorga of playing “victim” amid her husband Joe’s ongoing family feud with his sister, Teresa.

“Why would you say your nieces have hate for you. Maybe it’s just awkward since you haven’t seen them in 6 months,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“That’s such a weird thing to say about your nieces who are children- like stop trying to make yourself the victim with everybody. It’s weird,” another added.

“Melissa said that her nieces have hate for her. Who says that about kids?” another wanted to know.

Other commenters felt Gorga was not sincere when talking to her nieces.

“Did you catch Melissa walking away & rolling her eyes after talking to Gia & Gabriella? Melissa is so fake & the camera caught how she really feels. I don’t think the Giudice girls hate Melissa… if anything they are hurt by their comments & rightfully so,” one viewer tweeted.

Others defended Gorga and placed the blame on Giudice.

“Teresa has raised those girls to hate both Joe and Melissa. They’ve never stood a chance even after Joe was especially devoted to those nieces over the years,” one viewer wrote.

The Giudice Daughters Are Upset About Things That Were Said on Melissa Gorga’s Podcast

The Giudice girls’ side of the story was shown earlier on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey” when Gia and Gabriella were seen talking about comments the Gorgas made on the “On Display with Melissa Gorga” podcast. In May 2022, the couple claimed they stepped up to help with their Giudice nieces when Teresa was in prison serving time for federal tax fraud charges in 2014. On the pod, Joe Gorga claimed his sister’s family had no income and revealed that if he and Melissa hadn’t agreed to film the “Teresa Checks In” prison series with Joe Giudice, then the family wouldn’t have had food on the table.

But in an RHONJ confessional, Gia claimed that the only time she saw her aunt and uncle during that time was when cameras were around. Gabriella also made a rare on-camera appearance to state that her aunt and uncle’s story was not true, and she noted that she did “remember” who was there for her family when her parents were in jail.

Gorga addressed her nieces’ on-camera comments on the February 21, 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live. ” After host Andy Cohen asked her what she thought of her nieces talking about her and her husband “expecting praise” they hadn’t earned, the Envy boutique owner clapped back at her sister-in-law.

“I think it’s super selfish when any mother brings a child into a conversation like this,” Gorga said on the Bravo late-night show. “I’m sorry, like it’s a selfish thing to have them comment on it.”

