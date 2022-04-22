Melissa Gorga Dishes on ‘Uncomfortable’ Situation with Gia Giudice

This season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” saw Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia get involved in some of the cast’s drama, prompting a couple of stars of the show and fans to comment. In one notable instance, Margaret Josephs and Gia Giudice faced off in an episode after Gia called out Josephs for not wearing her mother’s workout gear during an event.

Josephs, who has been at odds with Teresa Giudice, criticized her co-star for allowing Gia to be involved and told Page Six afterward, “I think that’s absolutely insane.” She added, “Teresa could defend herself and none of Teresa’s friends are ever going to argue with her daughter.”

In a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode this week featuring Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga, one fan asked Goldschneider her thoughts on Gia’s involvement. “To be honest with you, it’s a little… I have mixed feelings about it,” Goldschneider replied. “I feel like if you really wanna stay out of it then stay out of it.”

After Goldschneider replied to the question, Cohen said it was “interesting” to see the children of Housewives getting involved occasionally in other seasons and franchises and that there’s now a precedent. “It just makes the lines really difficult to navigate,” Goldschneider replied.

Cohen then said it’s even more “complicated” for Melissa and Joe Gorga as they are Gia Giudice’s aunt and uncle. Goldschneider added, “It’s hard, it’s like are you out of it, are you in it,” and concluded, “I always wanna respect somebody’s children.”

Gorga then chimed in, “it makes me uncomfortable.” The RHONJ star didn’t get the opportunity to expand on her opinion, but she did state during her WWHL appearance that she hasn’t spoken to her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice since the reunion was filmed.

Gorga also spilled some interesting information about where she stands with Giudice after the reunion for RHONJ’s 12th season was filmed a few weeks ago. While playing a game on WWHL called “Who Will It Be: Marge or Tre,” Gorga was asked to choose between Josephs and Giudice in response to a series of questions.

In one of those, Gorga was asked who she’s spoken to more since the reunion was filmed and Gorga replied that it was Josephs. The next question asked the RHONJ star if she’d spoken to Giudice at all since the reunion. After a long pause, Gorga replied simply, “No.” Among her other answers, Gorga said she thought Giudice had a more difficult time than Josephs being accountable for her actions and also said she thought Josephs was more loyal to her than her sister-in-law.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12 finale airs next Tuesday, April 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

