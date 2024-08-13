Fans Think RHONJ Star Just Bid Farewell to the Franchise

Following the August 11 “Real Housewives of New Jersey” special finale episode, Melissa Gorga took to Instagram to thank her fans for the support over the years.

“Hi Lovers. ‘My Team Melissa Peeps.’ I do this show for many reasons but I need to take a minute before season 14 is over and tell you all how much you all mean to me for the last 14 years. You are all so amazing and always kept me going,” Gorga captioned an Instagram post ahead of Sunday night’s episode.

“It’s not always easy staying in my own lane, keeping it ‘classy.’ Sometimes I want to lose my sh*t Trust me! And I know I have at times. But I go into this as something I appreciate. Something that I believe could be inspiring through all the good times and the bad. It’s time to keep Jersey moving forward! I love you all very much,” she concluded.

Gorga joined RHONJ in a full-time role on season 3 and has been on the show ever since.

Some Fans Think Melissa Gorga’s Post Was Meant as a Goodbye

After Gorga shared her gratitude on social media, some fans felt that she was saying goodbye to the franchise. Although no decisions have been confirmed for an upcoming season 15, many thought that Gorga’s post had some finality to it.

“You better not be going anywhere you and joe are the heart of the show the only reason my husband and I have watched for so many years. I have met you in person and you’re truly are the sweetest most genuine!! You and Joe seriously need your own show love you guys wishing you many blessings,” one person wrote.

“You better not be going anywhere.. I will not watch if you go,” someone else added.

“I hope this isn’t a farewell message,” a third fan said, adding a broken heart emoji.

“Idk if this means you’re not doing the show anymore or not. But please keep making music,” a fourth comment read.

Andy Cohen Isn’t Sure What Will Happen to RHONJ

Andy Cohen is an executive producer for the “Real Housewives” franchise. This season, there were some changes made due to the fact that Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice don’t speak.

“It isn’t a sustainable universe to have kind of two camps on the show and I think you see that with Potomac this season and why a lot of viewers, including me, were frustrated with it, but I will say this. It somehow worked this season,” he said on the April 11 episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

More recently, Cohen hinted that the RHONJ cast may look different on season 15. On a July episode of his radio show, Cohen recalled speaking to a caller about the future of the franchise and admitted that he’s not sure what’s next.

“I said, ‘Who knows? Maybe it’ll be all fresh faces.’ And that was just me kind of in the mood,” he explained, adding, “I was also not definitively saying it’s going to be all fresh faces. I was like, ‘Maybe all fresh faces, maybe not.'”

The season 14 cast includes Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Dolores Catania, Gorga and Giudice.

