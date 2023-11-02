Melissa Gorga Opens Up About Her Health Issues

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga opened up about her recent health issues.

While recording the October 19 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” the RHONJ personality shared that she “recently found out that [she is] severely anemic.” She explained that Bravo required her to do a “health check” before filming the upcoming 14th season of RHONJ. She stated that she initially did not get her blood work done. However, when she finally decided to do so, her doctor called her to her inform her lab results indicated that “something’s off.” When she met with a hematologist, it was determined she had severe anemia and was at risk of needing a blood transfusion.

“Let me just explain what anemia is. It’s a condition, in which the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells and those are very important because red blood cells provide oxygen to your body, so it’s really what keeps the blood flowing. It keeps the air flowing,” shared Gorga. “It sounds like it’s not a big deal, anemia, right? Because everyone is like, ‘Oh just take iron and you’ll be better.’ But people have strokes because of it, brain aneurysms, there’s things that happen when people don’t catch that they have anemia. And it’s not easy to catch unless you get blood work.”

Gorga also shared she was experiencing fatigue and shortness of breath before receiving her diagnosis.

“I was completely ignoring the signs,” said the Bravo star.

In addition, she shared she is receiving iron infusions and is “doing a little bit better.”

Caroline Manzo Commented on Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice’s Feud

As fans are aware, Gorga has been feuding with her RHONJ castmate and sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. Issues intensified after she and her husband, Joe Gorga, did not attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding because of the events that transpired at the RHONJ season 13 finale.

Former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo shared her thoughts about the Gorgas’ feud with Giudice in a May 2023 interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-tea.” Manzo, who also had issues with Giudice, stated that she has had positive interactions with the Gorgas.

“We don’t see each other, but when we do, it’s like we saw each other the day before. They have nothing but kind words to say about me and my kids and my family and everything in our time on Bravo,” stated Manzo.

The former Bravo star, who left RHONJ in 2013, shared she was upset by the rift between the Gorgas and Giudice.

“I think that the whole thing between all of them is tragic and sad. And you know, that awful fame game, I think that plays a very big part of it,” said Manzo.

RHONJ Stars Margaret Josephs & Jackie Goldschneider Do Not Seem to be Getting Along

Gorga and Giudice are seemingly not the only RHONJ stars who are not getting along. While filming a September 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Jackie Goldschneider named Margaret Josephs as her “least favorite” RHONJ season 14 cast member.

“I don’t want to ruin the season. But I’m going through something right now with Margaret,” said the former lawyer.

In an October 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Goldschneider shared she hopes that she will be able to mend her friendship with Josephs. She stated, however, that “things might have happened that are not so easy to get through.”

“Listen, hope is never gone. And we had a really strong friendship, so we’ll see what happens. I think there needs to be some conversations,” said the mother of four.

Josephs also referenced her issues with Goldschneider in a September 2023 Us Weekly interview. She stated that while they “have a bond,” their relationship is “not the same right now.”

“But I’m sure it will be,” added the fashion designer.