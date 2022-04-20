Melissa Gorga Says She Wasn’t on ABC Series Due to Husband’s Jealousy

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga has been married to her husband, Joe Gorga, since 2004. The couple are parents to three children, Antonia Gorga, Gino Gorga, and Joey Gorga.

During an April 2022 episode of her podcast “Melissa Gorga on Display,” Melissa shared that her husband’s jealousy prevented her from competing in the hit ABC series “Dancing with the Stars.” She explained to her guest, Carson Kressley, who competed on the show in 2011, that she has “been approached” to be a contestant and noted that she enjoys dancing.

“It has been a discussion, Joe has a very big problem with ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ It’s the fact that when they approached me very early on in my career when Joe was still trying to just get to the point that I was no longer just the girl at home, housewife, real, real housewife, I was now on TV, magazine covers, and all these things were happening, so he was already trying to digest that in life,” stated Melissa.

The mother of three went on to say that her husband would have issues with her “danc[ing] with a really hot guy, six days a week.”

“And when you watch us live on TV, we’re going to hold hands and cuddle, hope that we win, he would literally fall over and die, I can’t kill the poor guy, he would lose his s***. So to be honest that is something that I kind of went to the right and swayed away from for my family because I knew it would not be a right fit for me,” shared the Bravo personality.

She noted, however, that she would still consider going on the show if given the opportunity.

“Now this is weird because that was like five years ago, six years ago, like now, I’m like hmmm, I don’t know, I might have to tell him like man up, we’re going to do this, like you can come watch me rehearse,” stated Melissa.

She clarified that her husband did not necessarily have an issue with contestants intimately dancing.

“You know what kills Joe the most when he watches it? At the end, when they are standing there like a little couple while being judged and they’re holding each other’s hands and they’re looking into each other’s eyes, and I’m like, ‘woah.’ My husband would die. He would jump out of the audience literally, gone up, separated us, and say let’s go home, this is ridiculous,” shared the “RHONJ” star.

Melissa also shared that she suggested having a “DWTS” partner who is not romantically interested in women to her husband.

“I said to him, not that long ago, I will make sure I am paired up with a gay man, who has absolutely no interest in me and you’ll never have anything to fear because we don’t want each other,” stated the Bravo personality.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Her Relationship Issues in 2021

As fans are aware, Melissa and Joe were transparent about their relationship issues in the eleventh season of “RHONJ.” While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2021, Melissa explained that she and her husband were having arguments because her work was taking her away from the house.

“It’s not that he’s not proud of that. He is proud of it, but it does pull me out of the house a lot. It was becoming strenuous for us because he just doesn’t want it. And I’m not willing to give it up,” asserted the Envy by Melissa Gorga owner.

She also shared that she believed the pandemic exacerbated the issues in their marriage.

“The pandemic I think put us together a lot more hours than we usually are because usually he’s at work. So we don’t have time to argue about this stuff because by the time he gets home … I worked all day, he worked all day, but all of the time to talk about it was almost like it was rough for us,” shared the mother of three.

Dolores Catania Spoke About Melissa & Joe Gorga’s Marriage

During a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Melissa’s “RHONJ” co-star Dolores Catania spoke about her marriage. She shared that she believed their relationship would be fine “once [Joe] realizes that even letting [Melissa] grow isn’t going to change the love that they have for each other.” She told the publication:

I think that they are secure, I think that they are okay, they’ll be fine. But it was hard to see but I always had a lot of faith that they would get through it.

