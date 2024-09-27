RHONJ Star Melissa Gorga Called ‘Manipulative’ by Former Pal

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jacqueline Laurita sat down for an interview on the “All About TRH” podcast. During the chat, Laurita talked all things New Jersey — past and present — and took a few digs at Melissa Gorga.

“I think Melissa was a little jealous of Teresa’s fame,” Laurita said of Gorga joining the franchise. “And I think that that, you know, shows that they had ill intent coming on the show in the first place, you know, by calling her out on camera and stuff,” she added.

Elsewhere in the September 10 “All About TRH” podcast, Laurita called Gorga “manipulative” and accused her of putting information in people’s ears in hopes they do the dirty work.

“What Melissa does is she’ll say things. She plants things. She’s very manipulative.

She’ll say things hoping you will repeat it. You do it, not me. Like hey, blah, blah, blah,” she said.

Following season 14, RHONJ is on an extended break. There have been talks about a full cast reboot due to the fact that Giudice and Gorga aren’t on speaking terms, which has led to a cast divide.

Jacqueline Laurita Unleashed on Melissa Gorga in 2016

In a blog post written for BravoTV in 2016, Laurita went off on her now-former castmate.

“Melissa Gorga is a two-faced, trouble-making RAT,” she wrote. “I now know Melissa has lied to me on many occasions. The list is a mile long. It’s insane. I will save some of her lies in my back pocket for a later time,” she added.

“Unfortunately, Gossip Girl Melissa has forced me to tell the truth about her shenanigans because of her twisted tales she tells. Melissa is the sole reason my emotions were so scattered about Teresa. I really wanted to believe that Teresa was sincere about wanting to rebuild our friendship, HOWEVER, Melissa was the one who kept me from believing it was ever genuine from day one,” she continued.

“Melissa was the one who told me not to trust Teresa. Melissa was the one that told me Teresas friendship with me wasn’t real or sincere and not to trust it or her! Melissa is the one who made me feel paranoid and confused about my friendship with Teresa. I would listen to Melissa, but then when I would actually spent time with Teresa, it felt so real and normal, like the good old days. I felt confused. Melissa is the one who always made me doubt my friendship with Teresa,” she added.

Jacqueline Laurita Said She Felt ‘Used’ by Melissa Gorga

When RHONJ first started, Laurita was very close to Giudice. However, when Gorga came on the show, things started to shift. Gorga and Laurita became friends and Giudice was pushed out. However, Laurita has said time and time again that Gorga ended up showing her true colors.

“I was also upset and confused about the way Melissa turned her back on me on camera after I was a good and supportive friend to her. I felt used by her,” Laurita told AllAboutTRH in an interview published in January 2023.

“I believe Melissa was jealous that Teresa and I were getting along and she knew that producers were pushing for us to be friends again,” she added.

In her September 2024 interview on the outlet’s podcast, Laurita said that she wasn’t at all surprised that Giudice and Gorga are no longer speaking.

“They never liked [Teresa],” Laurita said.

While Laurita and Gorga are no longer friends, she and Giudice have been able to rekindle their friendship over the past couple of years. Even though Laurita now lives on the west coast, she and Giudice are in a good place.

