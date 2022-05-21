Melissa Gorga Calls Out ‘Weird’ Thing Jennifer Aydin Does at RHONJ Reunions

Melissa Gorga has some harsh words for her “Real Housewives of New Jersey” co-star, Jennifer Aydin. The two women have been involved in a lengthy feud, and it doesn’t seem to be dying down.

At the end of season 11 in 2021, Gorga called Aydin “fake and conniving” in an Instagram post, per Page Six, while Aydin responded to call the Envy boutique owner’s family “crooked.” Things didn’t get better in season 12 when the two women got into a physical fight while filming at the Jersey shore.

More recently, Gorga was not impressed with Aydin’s behavior at the RHONJ reunion, which was filmed in March 2022.

Melissa Gorga Thinks Jennifer Aydin Uses the RHONJ Reunion to ‘Audition’ for the Next Season

A Housewives contract renewal is never a sure thing—just ask former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp or “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Jennie Nuygen, who were both let go from the franchise, albeit for very different reasons.

During an episode of Betches’ “Mention It All Podcast,” Gorga noted something unusual that Aydin does when the cast films the reunion episodes at the end of each season.

“It’s weird because she always said that I was self-absorbed or unauthentic. That’s how I feel with her,” Gorga said of Aydin. “I don’t know if it is for the cameras or if it is real, and I get very confused with her. At the reunion, I feel like she is re-auditioning again for next year. Every reunion, she says things that she didn’t say all season long and didn’t bother her. In her brain, she sits down on the couch and she auditions for next year”

Gorga added that both she and Teresa Giudice don’t act that way at the reunions. “We come in very real with what we’re feeling and we’re not auditioning for next year,” she said.

Gorga also accused Aydin of doing a ton of prep – and receipt printing – ahead of the reunion taping, and she noted that other Housewives don’t do that.

“I always say [Jennifer] pops an Adderall, she sits down, she studied all night the night before, she prints her s*** out,” Gorga said, adding that she doesn’t even watch the full RHONJ season ahead of the reunion taping.

“They gave us the episodes two nights before the reunion and I was busy,” she revealed. “I went in not even knowing what happened and knew I would figure it out when I get there! I don’t think everyone rolls that way.”

Jennifer Aydin Has Defended Her Status On the Show

Gorga may not have to “audition,” but she has long been criticized for not having her own “storyline” on RHONJ. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gorga defended herself against critics who say her only role on the reality show is to talk about her co-stars.

In addition, Giudice has accused Gorga of riding her coattails to get cast on RHONJ, according to BravoTV.com.

But Aydin has defended her own path to the Bravo reality show. In May 2021, she posted to Instagram to shade Gorga.

“Take a good look at what unbothered looks like,” Aydin captioned a pic of herself. “I’m on this show because of me- not because my sister-in-law or a more entertaining husband. … I guess people envy what they don’t have – I share real and authentic stories, not fake, made-up ones. And I see that some people are threatened by that. You can take your “sloppy” comments and run with it all you want- hold on to it for dear life – ya got nothing else.”

