Former RHONJ Producer Says He Thinks ‘It’s Time for the Gorgas to Go’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” producer, Carlos King, revealed he thinks Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, who joined the show’s cast during season 3, should leave the Bravo series.

During the May 24 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, King weighed in on the couple’s ongoing feud with Joe Gorga’s sister, Teresa Giudice.

“I think it’s time for the Gorgas to go. I’m not going to say anything badly about them,” said the producer.

The “Reality with the King” podcast host clarified that he believes “Melissa was fantastic for the show at one point in time” and that “Joe Gorga is one of the best Househusbands of all time.” He stated, however, that he thinks their storylines have been too repetitive to remain on the series. He also shared he believes Melissa Gorga should have been more open about her personal life.

“Unfortunately, this is what happened, when you run through the hamster wheel of the same story every season and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel, it’s time for someone to hop off the hamster wheel,” stated King. “And one thing that Teresa has done, unlike Melissa, and this is no shade to Melissa, I report facts, Teresa has given everything to the show, including her blood type. She got married, divorced, had babies, went to jail, she has stood alone against her cousins, her family. She has never once complained about this is off-limits, she has given everything … My point is that Melissa hasn’t even given one percent of that in her personal story.”

The former RHONJ star also stated that he believes “‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ can not go on without Teresa.”

“When it comes to ‘New Jersey,’ you need Teresa because she’s the epicenter of the show and no matter what she does, she is polarizing to watch and she understands how to make TV magic with the other women. Melissa went wrong when she decided to constantly go against Teresa,” said the reality television star.

Andy Cohen Spoke About Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga’s Relationship

During an appearance on the May 17 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Bravo producer Andy Cohen spoke about the RHONJ season 13 finale and reunion. He shared that he does not believe that Melissa Gorga and Giudice will be able to mend their relationship.

“I kind of think they are done. I don’t know. I have some thoughts about what I think may be coming up for them that I won’t share here and you know, we will see,” said Cohen.

Cohen released his new book, “The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up” in May 2023. During the May 18 episode of his SiriusXM Program, “Radio Andy,” Cohen stated that Giudice confronted him about “some things that are in the book” regarding her potentially leaving RHONJ.

“I guess there was a moment at the last ‘Jersey’ reunion where I have a conversation with Teresa and I don’t know exactly what I wrote in there but it seemed to me that she was done with the show and I believe that I said that to her and we had a conversation off-stage. She’s like, ‘you know, I didn’t quit the show at the last reunion.’ I go ‘that’s not what I said,’” said the Bravo producer.

He stated that he believed he was misquoted in the press “maybe saying Teresa Giudice was going to quit or Andy Cohen thought she quit or something.”

“I just thought she was done and over it after the [season 12] reunion. And I believe I said something to her and I think I maybe even said, ‘I don’t know, maybe you should step away what do you think?’ And I do remember and this isn’t in the book – a week later I got a long text from her saying, ‘I’m not leaving the show and I never want to leave the show,’ basically. So she and I hashed that out,” said Cohen.

Teresa Giudice Discussed Andy Cohen’s Book on Her Podcast

Giudice and her podcast co-host, Melissa Pfeister, spoke about the situation with Cohen on the May 14 episode of their podcast, “Namaste B$tches.” Pfeister shared that she “read somewhere too that [Cohen] talked about that he thought ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ was going to be over after the twelfth season because [Giudice] supposedly said that [she] didn’t want to do this show anymore.” The “Skinny Italian” author asserted that was not the case.

“I never said that to him. I mean, yeah, like ’cause first of all, you never give your boss an ultimatum or like you know, I’m grateful for my job. And I need my job, I have four daughters, you know. So I didn’t say that to him – unless he took it the wrong — I don’t know,” said Giudice.

Melissa Gorga also shared that she is not interested in exiting RHONJ on the May 4 episode of her podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga.”

“I’ve been reading a lot of things saying that I want to leave the show or I’m no longer going to be on the show, I just want everyone to know, I’m not leaving the show,” said the mother of three.