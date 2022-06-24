Melissa Gorga Reacts to Joe Gorga Caught Screaming at Tenant

On June 13, a video began circulating on social media showing Joe Gorga ranting at a tenant about unpaid rent in a building he owned. The video, originally posted on TMZ’s YouTube page, showed Gorga at the end of his rope as he angrily accused his tenant of not paying him for four years.

The tenant, who was off-camera, seemed to be baiting his landlord as he told Gorga he’d already been “paid” from New Jersey’s COVID programs. TMZ reported that the apartment in question in Hawthorne, New Jersey, has an unpaid balance of almost $50,000, and Gorga’s lawyer told the publication that eviction papers have been filed.

Soon after the video was widely shared online, Melissa Gorga shared that her husband had received a lot of support from people about the situation.

Melissa Gorga Said She Stood By Her Husband & Called the Tenant a ‘Scumbag’

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga told Page Six in an interview at Mohegan Sun’s Toast with the Host about the support her husband received. “The amount of calls and texts we got that were so proud of him,” Gorga shared. “They were like, ‘That man should pay his rent.’”

She also shared, “I never want him to yell at anyone… but he actually got love, and people were proud that he stood up for [himself].” She also accused the tenant of “stealing” packages delivered to others in the building. “He’s just not a good guy, so Joe did him a favor,” she said. “The guy screwed him like he screws everyone else.” She added:

So it was very sad, and Joe lost his s***, which is never good. But at the same time, everyone was so proud of him. He did what he did, but the guy’s a real scumbag and he deserved it. So, that’s that. Sorry not sorry.

Joe Gorga Also Addressed His Comments & Said He Didn’t Regret What He Said

Joe Gorga also revealed in a video shared by TMZ that he was standing by his comments. “I just don’t do well with people that don’t do the right thing in life and don’t hustle and don’t work and don’t try, and so I’m gonna stand by how I handled it,” he said in the video.

He said the tenant, who he referred to as “terrible, terrible,” owes $89,000 in unpaid rent and only paid the first three months of his lease before ceasing the payments. Gorga said he felt as though his tenant was taking advantage of his leniency and was trying to “beat the system.”

According to TMZ, the tenant claimed that he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore got the majority of his rent covered by the state of New Jersey via a COVID-19 relief program.

Gorga said, “I wanted him to feel exactly the way he made me feel.” He concluded his video by saying he could “afford” what happened but he didn’t want it happening to the “average person… that’s just the type of guy he is, he just does not care,” he stated.

