Several Fans Want Melissa Gorga Off of RHONJ

Is it time for Melissa Gorga to leave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey“?

Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice have been at odds for the majority of their time on “Housewives” and after their latest blowup, several fans think it’s time that Gorga quit the show.

Complete details about what happened between Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, have not been revealed, but there has been plenty of chatter about what caused Joe and Melissa to skip Giudice’s August 6, 2022, wedding.

For example, a source told People magazine that Teresa did something “unforgivable.” Meanwhile, Page Six has reported that a rumor that Melissa kissed another guy a few years ago — while she was married to Joe — came out during the RHONJ finale taping and while it has not been reported that Giudice was behind the rumor, it has been rumored that she didn’t stick up for her brother and sister-in-law and that caused a major rift.

Joe and Melissa have confirmed that something bad went down and that they ultimately had to make a decision that was best for them and their family.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

Regardless of the fact that the whole story isn’t out there yet, several fans took to Reddit to express their feelings on the matter, and several are ready for Melissa to walk.

Many RHONJ Fans Think Melissa & Joe Need to Leave the Show to Completely Cut Ties With Giudice

If you’ve been a fan of RHONJ from the beginning, chances are you’ve been around to see some epic fights play out on television. Many of the fights on the show have been between Giudice and the Gorgas, which is one of the reasons fans think it’s time that Melissa and Joe just bow out.

“I would like to see them leave. Not because I don’t like them on the show, but because they have said they’re done with Teresa. One of those ‘anonymous’ sources today said that Joe and Melissa had decided to remove Teresa from their lives and get rid of the toxicity. Well the best way to remove it is to not film a reality tv show with her. Put your money where your mouth is Gorgas,” one Redditor commented on a thread.

“I love all the Gorga hate! I felt alone last year because it seemed all posts were positive about Missy and burying Tre. Tre did not have a good season, but as others have said she is a strong willed and dependent woman who can stand on her own with the only family she needs is her daughters! F*** the Whorgas! I hope Andy fires them and doesn’t make Tre kiss Joe’s a** yet again,” someone else wrote.

“Omg yes please no more horrible Missy G,” a third person echoed.

“They should have been kicked off the show a long long time ago. Teresa may be a lot of things – but she has been through hell and back, on TV. People may not like her – but she has contributed everything to RHONJ. Melissa’s storyline for an entire season was her turning 40, for f**** sake! She has got to go, and she should take her thirsty husband with her,” read a fourth comment.

Melissa Has Made it Clear That She Loves RHONJ & Has No Plans to Leave

Melissa had her husband Joe Gorga on as her guest on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast in which the two discussed their decision to skip Giudice’s wedding.

While talking, Melissa made it very clear that she loves doing the show and that she has no plans to leave.

“Obviously, we make good money. I am not going to lie about that. I think anyone who lies about that is a fool. I make a decent salary, okay?” Melissa said.

“Putting that aside, my husband makes way more than I do, okay? If I didn’t want to do ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ I could simply quit. Not one thing in my life would change. Not my house. Not my vacations. Not my cars. Zero,” she added.

From there, she said that she and Joe do enjoy filming “most of the time.” After the podcast was released, rumors that Melissa was leaving RHONJ hit the internet — but she was quick to nip them in the bud.

“People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. ‘This is how rumors get started.’ I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving,” Melissa wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 11, 2022.

