Is Melissa Gorga Leaving RHONJ After Fight With Teresa Giudice?

Rumors that Melissa Gorga was going to leave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” after a blowout fight with her sister-in-law gained momentum after the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast was released.

Melissa had her husband Joe Gorga on as her guest and the two discussed their decision to skip Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’ wedding.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa said on her podcast.

One thing that Melissa addressed was whether or not she would leave RHONJ. The short answer is no. However, clips of her podcast were taken out of context and rumors have been circulating ever since.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Loves Being on RHONJ & Isn’t Planning on Leaving the Show

Melissa talked about her time on the show and said that while she makes good money, she doesn’t need to the show to live the lifestyle she has.

Melissa made sure to say that doing the show has been fun and that her and Joe aren’t miserable all of the time — or they wouldn’t do it.

“Obviously, we make good money. I am not going to lie about that. I think anyone who lies about that is a fool. I make a decent salary, okay?” Melissa said. “Putting that aside, my husband makes way more than I do, okay? If I didn’t want to do ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey,’ I could simply quit. Not one thing in my life would change. Not my house. Not my vacations. Not my cars. Zero,” she said, and Joe agreed.

Melissa said that the opportunity has been “great” because it has opened doors for her. However, she said that she and Joe “enjoy the show most of the time” and she doesn’t have any plans to leave.

Melissa Clarified Her Statements on Her Instagram Stories

Shortly after rumors that Melissa and Joe were leaving RHONJ surfaced, the reality star and mom of three took to her Instagram Stories to clear up any confusion.

“People are taking pieces from my podcast and assuming I’m leaving the show. “This is how rumors get started.” I never said I was leaving the show. I was just clarifying how we felt after a difficult weekend. We have no plans on leaving,” Melissa wrote on August 11, 2022.

Although season 13 has finished filming, the reunion is still looming in the distance. During the season 12 reunion, things got so intense that Joe said that he was quitting and stormed off the stage. He ended up coming back and calming down — and he and Melissa filmed season 13. Things seemed to be going okay until the final episode was filmed just before Teresa and Louie’s wedding.

Nevertheless, the Gorgas are here to stay. For now.

