Melissa Gorga Accuses Her Co-Star of Being ‘Violent’

It seems as though at least one person on the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast has taken sides following the fight between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice.

Although no party can spill the details on what exactly happened, both sides have made it clear; something went down during the taping of the season 13 finale.

“Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Melissa shared on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

And while the Gorgas aren’t talking to Giudice and vice versa, that leaves some of the cast stuck in the middle. Some people have chosen to stay close to both Melissa and Teresa, but at least one person — Jennifer Aydin — has chosen a side. This became clear during an incident BravoCon in October 2022.

Aydin Was Accused of Throwing a Drink

Bravo cameras weren’t rolling but several cell phone cameras were when Joe and Melissa bumped into Jennifer in the lobby of the Gansevoort hotel, where many Bravolebrities had been staying for the event.

According to video obtained by Page Six, some words were exchanged before Aydin tossed her drink in Joe’s direction. As for who started what or when, the details have been pieced together by onlookers.

After the fact, sources told Page Six that Melissa called Jennifer a “f****** loser wannabe” and Jennifer fired back, telling the mom of three to “shut the f*** up.” Then, Joe got involved, saying “shut up you f****** dirty b****,” and that’s when the cup was supposedly thrown. After the report was published, Jennifer took to her Instagram Stories to call out Page Six for getting part of the story wrong.

“Hey @pagesix! Great job fact checking! Here’s a screen shot of my “full beverage” which was water, btw, that was Not thrown at JG- All you had to do was ask,” Jennifer wrote.

Heavy has reached out to Jennifer to clarify the details, but has not heard back.

Melissa Talked About the Incident on Her Podcast

After BravoCon was said and done, Melissa did a podcast episode with Justin Anderson. The episode titled “Bravo, BravoCon” was published on October 20, 2022, and in it, Gorga talked about the incident with Jennifer and set the record straight from her own perspective.

Melissa said that a certain cast member had been “bashing” her and fans were telling her about it. Someone told Melissa that Jennifer was saying things like she and Joe were “hanging on by a thread” when it comes to their roles on RHONJ.

“Stay in your lane,” Melissa responded to that on her podcast. She went on to say that she doesn’t talk about her co-star and she didn’t say “one thing” about her at BravoCon. Melissa said that when she saw Jennifer at the hotel, she got a very dirty look from her, so Melissa told her to “keep walking” and admitted that she called her a “wannabe” and a “loser.”

“She did not like that,” Melissa said. “She starts screaming and yelling that I said that. But now, she’s like at the elevator and I and still right by the front door,” she explained. Melissa said that her assistant approached Jennifer and told her that she was “acting like trash” which made things worse. Then, Joe told the people that he was with that he didn’t “even know how this dirty b**** is on the show.”

Melissa said Jennifer tried to throw a drink at Melissa’s assistant and the drink ended up going “all over the security guard.”

Melissa then said that Jennifer’s take — which was expressed in a TikTok that was shared by Jennifer’s assistant — was a bit off. Mainly because she claims to have felt “attacked.”

“You can clearly see in the video that Joe and I are no where near her,” Melissa explained. She went on to say that Jennifer was “creating the violence.”

