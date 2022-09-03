RHOC Alum Calls Melissa Gorga a ‘Loser’

Another “Real Housewives” star has shared her opinion on the feud between Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

The Gorgas decided to skip Giudice’s wedding on August 6, 2022, after getting into some kind of argument at the taping of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” taping days earlier.

“Obviously, we did not attend your sister’s wedding. We have a laundry list — right? — Of reasons in our heads and why and I will let all my listeners know this — you know, obviously, there was something that went down at the finale of filming ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’. Those exact details, I obviously cannot say today. Anything that we have filmed is something that I am not able to talk about,” Gorga said on the August 11, 2022, episode of the “On Display” podcast.

Few details are known about what really went down, but Page Six has reported that a rumor about Gorga kissing another guy came out at a party — and while Giudice wasn’t the person who started the rumor or leaking it, something else happened from there.

Since contractual obligations will keep the cast from speaking about what happened, fans have been left to make their own assumptions and form their own opinions based on what’s out there. And that very well may include former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd.

Dodd Took a Shot at Gorga on Social Media

Shortly after Giudice’s wedding took place, there was a rumor going around that she and her husband Louie Ruelas sent the Gorgas a bill to cover their portion of the wedding reception dinner since they were a last-minute cancel. Ruelas took to Instagram to deny the rumor.

“We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty,” Ruelas commented on an Instagram post uploaded by AllAbouttrh.

On August 14, 2022, Reality Blurb shared a headline about the Giudice-Gorga feud on Instagram, mentioning Gorga’s reaction to the bill rumor.

“RHONJ star Melissa Gorga addresses the rumor that teresa sent them a wedding bill after skipping event, costars attending teresa’s wedding, and having ‘zero guilt’ amid their feud,” the caption read, in part.

Dodd stopped by to leave her thoughts in the comments section of the post.

“Melissa is a loser and needs to get her own life and not live off of @teresagiudice,” Dodd wrote.

Several Instagram Users Agreed With Dodd & Let Her Know by Replying to Her Comment

While Dodd’s opinion doesn’t always go over well with fans, many agreed with her this time around. The comments section filled up with people letting Dodd know that they feel her take on the situation is accurate.

“Amen girl….. Teresa is so unbothered by them at this point,” one person responded.

“Kelly hit the nail right on the head,” someone else wrote, adding the bullseye emoji.

“Say it for the people in the back,” a third comment read.

“First and only time I agree with you lol,” a fourth Instagram user added.

