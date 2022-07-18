Melissa Gorga Called Out After Recent Post: ‘Something Is Off’

Melissa Gorga posted several photos of an event she hosted amid filming for season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” but many fans commented not on the party itself but on Gorga’s appearance.

The Bravo star hosted “Missy G’s luau” according to a post on Instagram dated July 9. She captioned a series of photos with some of her RHONJ co-stars, “What a party!!! can’t wait for y’all to see this You are gonna die! I can never throw a party without giving credit to some of the best! Thank you @tapsnap1165 @carrellodicannoli for bringing the most amazing cannoli cart @thecigarhost for rolling us fresh cigars all night And @philthemagicman for literally making everyone’s jaws drop. Oh!! And there was a prosciutto tower!!”

Melissa shared several photos but a couple of them, including one of her with Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider and another of her with Dolores Catania and rumored RHONJ newbie Danielle Cabral, picked up comments from fans who thought Gorga’s mouth, specifically her lips or teeth, was looking different.

Fans Commented on Gorga’s Mouth & Said Her Teeth & Lips Looked Different Than Before

Someone took to Reddit to share a close-up of Gorga’s face in two of her pictures and asked what was going on with the Bravolebrity. Many people replied that they thought Gorga had gotten work done on her teeth or lips, with one person saying, “New teeth and lips?”

Someone else said, “I was wonder if she got veneers as well. Her teeth def look different!” Another person said, “In the second picture it looks like she has one giant front tooth instead of two.” Someone commented, “Looks like new veneers and lip filler.” Someone said her teeth “look huge.”

One person wrote, “I liked Melissa’s face before the work. I said what I said!” Someone else commented, “it’s starting to age her now.” Another person said, “She needs to cool it with the filler.” A few fans said she looked like Barbara Kavovit from RHONY. “She just aged ten years,” someone else said. One person commented, “I can’t figure it out either but something is off.”

Many of Gorga’s RHONJ Cast Members Also Posted Photos at Gorga’s Event, Which She Said Was Filmed for Season 13

The event hosted by Gorga appeared to feature all her RHONJ cast members: Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschnieder and Jennifer Aydin, and most of them also posted their own photos of the event on social media.

The Bravo Housewives and their husbands all embraced the tropical luau theme for the party, which took place at Gorga’s Toms River home. Gorga’s sister-in-law Giudice posted a photo from the event with her fiance Luis Ruelas and captioned it, “My Maui Babe.” Goldschnieder posted several photos as well, captioning them, “Aloha Beaches!” As for Josephs, she wrote next to her series of pictures, “Tropic like it’s hot at Missy G’s.”

