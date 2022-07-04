2 RHONJ Stars Aren’t on the Best Terms in Season 13

It has been several weeks since the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion aired and it seems that some relationships have yet to completely rebound.

As usual, tensions were high as the women sat down with Andy Cohen to discuss what occurred during the season. There were disagreements, arguments, and all kinds of drama that unfolded at the reunion — but with filming for season 13 already underway, some fans find themselves wondering how much of that drama will carry over into the new episodes.

So far, there has been little information about how things are shaking out for season 13, but Melissa Gorga recently shared an update on her relationship with her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gorga & Giudice Are in a Better Place but Aren’t Great Friends

Gorga and Giudice are on speaking terms — they are family, after all — but the two aren’t exactly in a place where they want to hang out for a girls afternoon.

During an appearance at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, Gorga chatted with OK! Magazine about the status of her relationship with her sister-in-law.

“We are a work in progress. I feel like forever. Until the day I die. It’s real. I love being able to tell the world that it’s okay if you have someone in your family that you’re not perfect with,” Gorga told the outlet.

“We’re still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don’t wanna go to lunch. It’s never perfect. It might be one day, but it’s not right now,” she added.

The RHONJ star went on to talk about her strong bond with co-stars Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider.

Gorga said that “trust” is what makes their friendship so strong.

“It’s knowing they’re never gonna stab you in the back,” she divulges of Margaret and Jackie. “That’s huge for me. Especially being on television for the last 12 years, you don’t know who you can trust. You don’t know if the new girlfriend you meet is truly your new girlfriend. These girls I can trust,” she said.

Joe Gorga Admitted He’s Tired of the ‘Family Drama’

Extra caught up with Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix special “Halftime” in early June 2022.

During the interview, Joe was asked why he decided to return for another season despite saying that he was “done” after a fall out with his sister at the season 12 reunion. Joe’s response was simple. “Andy Cohen,” he said. But he admitted that things aren’t easy.

“I can’t deal with the family drama anymore,” Joe said. “It’s enough. I’m tired of it.”

When asked about Giudice’s upcoming wedding, Melissa said she’s willing to put their differences aside to celebrate the happy couple.

“We can always push aside the family drama for a good wedding, right? Like, yes. And, at the end of the day, everyone just wants to see Teresa happy. So, I think we’re going to see her happily ever after finally. I’m happy for her,” Melissa said.

