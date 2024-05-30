Fans Debate Melissa Gorga’s Claims About Her Marriage

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is catching heat online. In a May 22 interview clip with Extra’s Billy Bush, Melissa claimed that she and her husband Joe Gorga were “the longest-standing couple on Bravo,” coming up on their 20th wedding anniversary in August 2024.

After the interview was posted online, fans took note and took to social media to correct the RHONJ star. “Melissa says she and Joe are the longest-standing couple on Housewives. Lisa Vanderpump and Ken, Heather and Terry, and Karen and Ray beg to differ!!! #RHONJ,” the user Bye Wig Hello Drama tweeted on May 22 alongside a clip of Melissa’s interview and screenshots confirming the other couples’ wedding dates, before editing the post to add, “Edit: I forgot about Meredith and Seth and Guerdy and Russel! Both couples have been married longer than Joe and Melissa!”

Fans React to Melissa Gorga’s Marriage Claims

Play

Of the couples pointed out by Bye Wig Hello Drama, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd (from RHOBH and “Vanderpump Rules”) are approaching their 42nd wedding anniversary, also in August, Heather and Terry Dubrow (from RHOC) will hit 25 years married in June 2024, and Karen and Ray Huger (from RHOP) will reach 28 years in September. Meredith and Seth Marks (from RHOSLC) will also hit 28 years married in August 2024, while Guerdy and Russell Abraira tied the knot in 2002, bringing them to 22 years by the end of 2024.

Some users responded to Bye Wig Hello Drama with their thoughts and mentions of other Bravo stars whose marriages have been in effect longer than the Gorgas.

“@Dr_Heavenly how do you feel about this?” one user wrote, tagging the “Married to Medicine” star who is coming up on her 27th wedding anniversary.

“Don’t forget Bill and Jen Ayden! Married over 20 years,” another user wrote, pointing out some of Melissa’s own castmates who have been married longer than her and Joe.

One fan took a moment to defend Melissa, tweeting, “She’s saying married AND living life on camera. She is one of the longest standing couples bc she’s been on this show 13 years,” and later adding in a reply, “Melissa is right. She’s been married 20 years & been on Bravo for 13… she and Joe aren’t separated or divorced. You can’t look bad stating a fact. Yall just don’t like Melissa. LOL.”

Melissa & Joe Gorga Share Secrets to Their Long-Lasting Marriage

Play

While Melissa’s exact meaning of the term “longest-standing couple on Bravo” may be unclear, she used it again when she and Joe appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show “Sherri” on May 29, which prompted another post from Bye Wig Hello Drama.

During their interview, Shepherd asked the Gorgas for their secrets to a long marriage. “Sometimes I get a little sick of him, I’m not going to lie,” Melissa shared. Later in the interview, she paid Joe a compliment, though, adding, “He’s a really great compliment-er. He’s good at keeping it fresh and spicy.”

When asked if the sparks still fly in their marriage, Joe acknowledged the effort that goes into it, saying, “Of course they do, I make them fly. There’s the key in a marriage. I’ve eaten at this restaurant for 10,000 times already, let’s just talk about that. But, every meal that I eat, I’m like ‘Oh my god, this is amazing. And I’m going to love her til the last breath that she’s going to take or I’m going to take. I’m going to date my wife forever.”

READ NEXT: Jenn Fessler Says She Doesn’t Believe Teresa Giudice’s Claims About Louie Ruelas