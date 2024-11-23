Melissa Gorga Opens Up With Heartbreaking News

Melissa Gorga opened up to share heartbreaking news with fans on social media.

On November 22, 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star posted an Instagram Reel to share memories of her late friend and colleague, Matthew Byars, who died suddenly at age 37.

In her post, Gorga credited Byars for helping her with her first “On Display” podcast. Byars also knew many other Bravo stars and made multiple cameos on a long-running “Real Housewives” franchise.

Gorga’s gut-wrenching post also included a heartbreaking question to her late friend.

Melissa Gorga Posted Memories of Her Friend Matt Byars

In her social media post, Gorga shared a series of photos of her and Byars posing together at several different locations. In one shot, the two posed with actor Jamie Fox. Other pics showed them at a hotel and a casino. Gorga’s husband Joe appeared in some of the photos, as did her RHONJ co-star Rachel Fuda.

Gorga captioned the post to express her grief over the loss of her longtime friend. “Why didn’t you tell me Matt? I’m heartbroken,” she wrote. “Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand-up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt.”

Gorga also alluded to the fact that she spoke to Byars earlier in the week and didn’t know that anything was wrong. She thanked him for all of their good memories and added that she wished she would have been able to “save” him.

Gorga’s post received a list of comments, including one from “Shahs of Sunset” alum Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi, who wrote, “Noooo! I’ve known Matt since the beginning of being on TV as well. I did all my bookings around the nation together with him. What an amazing soul and kind human!”

Gorga has since turned off comments for the post.

Matt Byars Was Close Friends With Many ‘Real Housewives’ Stars

Byars’ Instagram bio listed him as an Entrepreneur in PR and Talent Management. In addition to Gorga and her husband, his account is followed by many Bravo stars including fellow RHONJ stars Fuda, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Fessler, and Margaret Josephs.

On November 22, Josephs shared a photo of Byars taken just one week prior. “Heartbroken, devastated, I can’t believe you are gone 💔this picture is just a week ago,” she captioned a slideshow. “Matty B, you were so vibrant, a sweet soul, kind, hilarious, always hustling for your girls,” the RHONJ star added.

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” also follow Byars’ social media account, as does Lisa Barlow of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Luann De Lesseps (“Real Housewives of New York City), “Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Tom Sandoval, and more.

Former RHONY star Sonja Morgan also paid tribute to Byars. She posted a poignant goodbye message to him.

Many fans may also recognize Byars from his friendship with Karen Huger of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” He appeared as Huger’s friend and assistant in 16 episodes of the Bravo reality show, per IMDb.

In 2019, Huger told The Daily Dish that she first met Byars when he was a teenager. “I encourage Matt when life is difficult,” she shared. “A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk. When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.”

“He’s like family,” she added. “I wasn’t on this show when I met Matt. … And what makes him a true friend is that friendship continued to grow even when I got on this platform.”

Huger addressed Byars’ death in a statement to People magazine. “I will always remember Matt as the radiant, compassionate 17-year-old I met so many years ago,” she said in a statement. “His genuine heart and boundless energy lifted everyone around him. More than a beloved presence on RHOP and in the Bravo community, Matt was a determined and driven young man with a deep bond to the Huger family.”

Huger said the loss of Byars will be “felt profoundly by all who knew him.” “Matt, my heart is broken,” she added. “I love you — here and beyond. Until we meet again, I will carry your memory in my heart. You will be missed beyond words, my friend.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.