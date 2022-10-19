RHONJ Star Blames Bravo for Meet-and-Greet Mixup

The BravoCon weekend had fans meeting some of their favorite Bravo stars, but not everyone was happy with how things went.

The fan fest, which was held in New York City from October 14-16, was sold out, with some diehards paying top dollar for a VIP experience. According to the BravoCon 2022 website, prices started at $430 for general admission to the three-day extravaganza, while SVIP tickets went for $1950 and included access to special Bravo-themed experiences and photo ops with stars from the network.

Stars from “The Real Housewives” franchise were a hot commodity, and many of them posed for photos with fans at meet and greets. But one “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star faced backlash over the short amount of time she spent with fans.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga Cut Her Meet and Greet Short & Fans Were Not Happy

In an Instagram post shared on October 16, 2022, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga shared footage of herself arriving at her BravoCon meet and greet with fans. The camera panned to a conference room filled with fans as Gorga and her husband, Joe, posed for photos with their admirers.

Gorga captioned her post with a message to her followers: “Meeting all of you was the absolute best part,” she wrote of her experience at BravoCon. “You are all the reason we have been on the air for so long. Without the fans of the show there is no #RHONJ. Interacting with you all and hearing what you had to say personally truly touched my heart.”

But some irate followers revealed that Gorga was late for her meet-and-greet and that she didn’t stay as long as they had hoped she would.

“Tbt to when you were late for your m&g,” one commenter wrote to Gorga.

“Hmm you forgot to say sorry for being late and leaving early after a lot of us paid a lot of money to see you and waited a long time in line, But not all of us are rich or are bravo bloggers,” another wrote.

Gorga apologized to fans and explained that there was a scheduling mixup.

“That was the worst I apologize!” the RHONJ star wrote. “That was a bravo mistake and I tried to stay as long as I could to meet as many of you as I could.”

But some fans weren’t buying the excuse.

“Look at her blaming you guys @bravoandy @bravotv,” one fan wrote.

“@melissagorga always the victim and someone else’s fault,” another wrote.

“Melissa is never wrong, its always somebody else’s fault. I’ve never heard her apologize to anyone,” a third chimed in.

“As long as “you could?” another follower asked the Bravo star, adding that she could have offered to meet with fans outside of the room. “No excuse to not get to meet everyone that spent their hard earned money to come see you. “

Others said Gorga displayed “diva behavior.” But some defended the “RHONJ” star and pointed out that the entire fan event was chaotic as other “Housewives” experienced similar issues with their meet-and-greets.

“A lot of the housewives were delayed from other news posted,” one commenter noted. “I would say it was poorly organized. …If you been to any signing for Celebs … it’s expected for delays and disappointments. YOU TAKE THAT RISK.”

Melissa Gorga Said Bravo Kept Her Separate From Her Estranged Sister-in-Law Teresa Giudice

Gorga and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, have been estranged since filming for RHONJ season 13 wrapped earlier this year. Gorga and her husband even skipped Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August. And BravoCon did nothing to help with the family feud.

Gorga told Entertainment Tonight that she was purposely put on separate BravoCon events from her sister-in-law – and that it was Bravo’s decision. “They definitely separated us, but that was not my doing,” she said.

The Envy boutique owner also explained that her husband’s side of the family was taking a “minute” to get some space following a tumultuous year.

“I will say I’m sick of the rollercoaster, though,” Gorga added. “I don’t want to get on it and get back off it and get back on it again. I’m going to need some type of realness. I’m going to need some type of longevity or else I’m not interested anymore. I’m just not.”

