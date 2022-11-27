Melissa Gorga’s ‘Creepy’ Decor Choice Gets Mixed Reviews From Fans

Earlier this month, Melissa Gorga and her family moved into their new home which they custom-built and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has been sharing small updates and glimpses of her new home since then.

On November 23, Gorga shared a video showing off her foyer and her design choices, writing in the caption that, “Its all about simple elegance this time.”

As the video panned over the marble floors and three black hanging chandeliers, Gorga wrote, “The ceiling design is so simple yet so important. @avenuelighting with these glam chandeliers @fuda_tile_king with the most gorgeous hi shine marble floors @elementflooringus with the wood flooring Thank you @houseofstyle_design for helping along this journey.”

Gorga’s co-star Margaret Josephs complimented the look, commenting, “sophisticated glamour!!” Jennifer Lynn Farley, also known as JWoww from “Jersey Shore,” shared her love for the design as well, writing, “Incredible.”

Many People Wrote That They Loved Melissa Gorga’s Foyer But Hated the Chandeliers

Gorga received many compliments for the look of the foyer but her Instagram post’s comment section was also filled with many criticisms of the chandeliers in particular. Several fans wrote that while the foyer was gorgeous, they weren’t “crazy” about the chandeliers.

“Beautiful home , not a fan of the chandeliers,” was just one of many similar comments. Someone else described them as “creepy” while one person said it looked like three garbage bags hanging. One person wrote, “It’s giving babadook in the Valentino rock stud shoes.” A handful of other commenters compared the chandeliers’ look to the Dementors from the Harry Potter series. “She better get her patronus ready dementors are coming,” someone wrote.

Melissa Gorga’s House Was Criticized by Many Fans for Lacking Windows When She Showed Off the Exterior

The chandelier criticism wasn’t the first time the Gorgas’ home was ridiculed by RHONJ fans as many comments flooded in about the New Jersey home’s exterior, including its windows. After photos began circulating on Reddit, people pointed out that the exterior design was quite strange.

There were a lot of people who wrote that the windows felt a lot too small for the large house, while others pointed out the off-center door placement. Others accused the new home of having “no curb appeal.”

The design of the home was Melissa Gorga’s inspiration, Joe Gorga revealed to BravoTV. He said his wife requested a house that was “white, new, modern” and said they designed it with an architect to meet Melissa Gorga’s requirements.

The Gorgas’ new home has been a long time coming as they purchased the Franklin Lakes property in April 2021. The couple received the demolition permit several months later to tear down the home that was already on the 1.47-acre property and then set to work designing and building their own dream home. The couple has shared several updates during the building process showing off the over 3,800-square-foot dwelling, which includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

