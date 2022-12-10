Real Housewives Fans Drag Melissa Gorga’s ‘Cold-Looking’ Mansion

Melissa Gorga moved into her dream home, but not everyone thinks it’s dreamy. In November 2022, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star and her husband, Joe, moved into their new construction home in Bergen County New Jersey, two years after selling their Montville, New Jersey, mansion for $2.5 million.

The Gorgas built their home from the ground up. In a video posted by Bravo.com, Joe Gorga revealed, “[Melissa] said, ‘I want a new house: white, new, modern.” According to People, Joe revealed, “Got an architect. We designed [it] the way we wanted – exactly what Melissa wanted.”

Now that they’re moved in, Melissa has not held back from showing off her new home with photos and videos on Instagram.

RHONJ Fans Think Melisa Gorga’s New House Looks ‘Cold’ and ‘Sterile’

There’s no doubt that the new Gorga house has a clean, modern vibe. Melissa posted a video of her kitchen to Instagram which shows a huge area with a long island, a matching table, and rows of cabinets. The countertops, main cabinets, and backsplash are all white, and a nook houses another round table. Multiple pendant chandeliers are also hung in the large space.

“I love to entertain – Kitchen space takes priority,” Melissa captioned the post.

But some fans were not impressed with the space. In the comment section, some described the house as ”sterile” and having “no soul.” “It’s blah to me no character at all no warmth,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s cold looking,” another wrote. “It’s very sterile, needs some decor to make it feel homey,” another agreed. “Looks like a hospital room,” another wrote.

“Honestly nothing special. It looks like basic builder-quality cabinets and no wow factor. Completely missing style,” another commenter wrote. “Looks cheap like an Ikea kitchen. Everything looks like it’s from China … what happened to custom, quality builders?” another critic asked.

Melissa Gorga Also Showed Off Her Front Foyer & Massive Closet

The kitchen is not the only room Melissa has shared with fans in her house tour. She previously posited a video of her massive, multi-level bedroom closet, which featured built-in racks for shoes and display cases for her handbags. In the caption, she called it her “dream closet.”

She also posted a video of her front foyer after she decorated her Christmas tree.

And the Gorgas gave more looks at the huge entryway and sprawling staircase, which features black, fabric chandeliers hanging from the high ceiling.

“Foyer design. It’s all about simple elegance this time. The ceiling design is so simple yet so important,” Melissa captioned a pic of her chandeliers.

Not everyone loved the chandeliers. “It appears as though you covered your lights with three huge garbage bags. Perhaps pictures and angles are not doing them justice,” one commenter wrote.

Melissa’s outdoor tour showed the long driveway and all around a white mansion, which features peaked rooftops and a double door entrance with a porch. But some followers took issue with the design, with some saying the house has no curb appeal.

“Very sterile. No character at all. Looks like a Hampton Inn,” one critic wrote on Reddit.

