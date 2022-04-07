Real Housewives Star Gets Annihilated for ‘Pushing’ Daughter

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s” Melissa Gorga got a lot of heat for a recent post on Instagram about her daughter Antonia, which came in light of criticisms she received over a conversation she had with her teenage daughter in episode 7 of RHONJ’s 12th season.

Gorga posted a photo of her 16-year-old holding an award for “best tumbler” as well as a video of Antonia tumbling while sporting an ACL knee brace. “Look how life goes full circle!” she wrote in the caption.

She continued, “While I’m watching #rhonj @antoniagorgaa walked in from her cheer banquet & won the ‘best tumbler’ award!!! This is why I pushed her!! I guided her!! I know she wanted it. This is her tumbling again just last week!!! #wedontquit #rhonj.” However, Gorga soon came under fire for her post.

Gorga Was Previously Criticized for Her Comments to Antonia in a Recent Episode of RHONJ

Viewers saw Gorga speaking to her daughter about her tumbling in “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 12, episode 7. They spoke about how Antonia took a break from cheerleading after her ACL tear and Antonia said she wasn’t interested in returning to the sport.

Gorga expressed hurt that she was leaving the sport in her confessional and fired back at Antonia that she was “lazy.” Fans were quick to blast Gorga on social media when they saw that, which might have had an influence on the Bravo star’s recent Instagram post. However, the criticisms continued on Reddit after Gorga’s post was shared on the platform.

Fans Slammed Gorga & Said She Made the Post of Antonia’s Accomplishments About Herself

The post was shared on Reddit and many fans blasted Gorga for her comments. “Well you should support her if she wakes up one day & doesnt want to do it anymore not force her,” someone pointed out. One person said, “A lot of I’s for a statement saying how proud you are of your daughter and how much she had to overcome to get there.”

Another reply stated, “Why is she taking credit for her [daughter’s] accomplishment? She’s a freaking narcissist.” One person agreed, “Me me me – she is gross when it comes to Antonia.” Yet another comment stated, “love the, ‘this is why I pushed her, I guided her, I know she wanted it.’ She’s such a narcissist.”

“Imagine being so insecure you have to make everything in your life about you, even your [daughter’s] accomplishments,” another person said. Several other fans pointed out that it appeared as though Gorga edited the photo to change her daughter’s appearance. “I literally had no idea who this was until I scrolled down,” someone wrote. “Didn’t recognize Antonia at all.”

One person asked, “It looks like she got her nose done?! It looks a bit more narrow then she looked in last nights ep?!” Another agreed, “Uh yes this is the bigger story here, that looks nothing like her daughter.” Someone stated, “That is literally not Antonia.” Another comment read, “Either heavily filtered or got a nose job.” One commenter opined, “She looks totally different. Did Melissa use a filter on her own [daughter]? I know it wouldn’t be the first time, and I find it sickening.”

