Melissa Gorga Slams Ramona Singer in New Interview

During a recent interview, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga threw some shade at Ramona Singer for her behavior on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” So far, on the new spinoff, Singer has caused some drama with the other ladies, especially over the room selection in the house they’re staying in.

“There’s no excuses,” Gorga told Page Six on Nov. 19, 2021. “Ramona lives in Ramona’s world.”

Gorga also added that she thinks “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore was right in her arguments with Singer so far. “I think [Kenya] made sense with whatever she argued about,” Gorga explained to the outlet. “She’s right.”

Another ‘Real Housewives’ Also Spoke About Singer’s Behavior on the Trip

Gorga isn’t the only one who has been spilling the beans about Singer’s behavior on their trip to Turks and Caicos. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards had a lot to say about her friend.

“They know I can handle myself,” Richards said during the interview. “I didn’t really know what to expect though, because I thought, ‘Well, there’s two New York, two Atlanta, two New Jersey, just me…’ but we don’t have preexisting relationships amongst the other cities. So I thought, I don’t know what could possibly happen. I thought this is kind of odd. But no, [the drama] started pretty much right out of the gate. I mean, we hadn’t even landed and it started. It was about the bedroom: Who was getting the best bedroom? And I really thought [Ramona] must be joking, but it wasn’t a joke.”

However, Richards did admit that she and Singer do have a nice friendship at times.

“I actually admire Ramona,” Richards revealed to the outlet. “Yes, she has her moments, but I also have seen a lot softer side of Ramona, and a very sweet side of Ramona. She opened up a lot about some things towards the end of the trip, which explained a lot to me about Ramona, and how she kind of operates and why she does the things she does.”

Although she hasn’t made many apologies for her behavior during “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” the star did try to ask for viewers’ forgiveness about her behavior while at Black Shabbat during this past season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“When I went to Black Shabbat my intent was to connect with everybody by sharing my experiences,” Singer said about the episode during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” “But I realized I should have just listened, absorbed, and learned, and for that I deeply regret.”

Singer continued, “Also obviously I was drinking. And when I watched it when the episode aired, I was mortified. Mortified.”

