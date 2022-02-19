Melissa Gorga Says Former RHOBH Star Licked Her Husband’s Face

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga spoke about former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Brandi Glanville on a February 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga On Display.” During the podcast episode, her guest, Tamra Judge, of “Real Housewives of Orange County” fame, discussed starring on the second season of “Real Housewives Ultimate Trip,” alongside Glanville.

Melissa chimed in that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, met Glanville at a restaurant owned by “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump.

“I met Lisa and [her husband] Ken [Todd], I was with Joe and we had dinner, this had to be 10 years ago and we’re there, she was friends with Brandi at the time, she invited her to come,” stated the “RHONJ” star.

The mother-of-three went on to say that Glanville took a liking to her husband.

“[Glanville] decided that she thought Joe was sexy and I didn’t know how to handle it, but we were sitting at the dinner table and she literally licked the side of Joe’s face. We were just sitting there talking, she just decided to take a big – like literally took the tongue from one end to his face to the top of his face. And he just froze because he knows I’m a crazy b****,” said Melissa.

She then clarified that she did not have an issue with Glanville licking Joe.

“I’m like oh that’s cute. Like what’s happening, like we didn’t make it awkward. We laughed and it was funny and Lisa Vanderpump was just kind of like oh this is her,” recalled the 42-year-old.

She also shared that she requested Glanville to lick Joe’s face again so that she could take a picture.

Melissa & Joe Gorga Spoke About Their Relationship

In a different “Melissa Gorga on Display” podcast episode, uploaded on February 9, Melissa and Joe shared how they prioritize their relationship after 18 years of marriage. Melissa revealed that she and her husband “are strong date night people.” She explained that due to Joe’s hectic work schedule, they usually “don’t spend that much time together.”

“I feel like Saturday night, every Saturday night is like date night for us, we have dinner together, usually with another couple, sometimes alone,” said Melissa.

Joe then asserted that couples “just have to spend time together” to ensure their relationship works.

Melissa Gorga Discussed Starring on ‘RHONJ’

During a February 2022 appearance on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Judge and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Melissa shared that she does not regret starring on “RHONJ” because it “changed [her] personal life so much.” She explained that before joining the show’s cast during its third season, she was a stay-at-home mother and did not have an income of her own.

“I was a mother, I was a wife, but like if I needed anything I would have to ask Joe for it. And if I wanted a one hundred dollar bill or cash I didn’t have it. I was home with three kids all day so the independence of that I wouldn’t change and the independence and just what it brought business wise,” said Melissa.

