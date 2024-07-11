Melissa Gorga Calls For RHONJ Cast Shakeup After ‘Really Dirty’ Season 14

Melissa Gorga is ready for a change. “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke out in a July 2024 to agree with rumors that a reboot is needed for the Bravo reality show after an extremely toxic 14th season.

“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes, I agree with that 100 percent,” Gorga told Entertainment Tonight, in reference to Bravo producer Andy Cohen’s past comment that it’s “not sustainable” to continue to have two rival camps on the show.

“I think things have gotten really toxic, “Gorga continued. “There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out. It’s all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward.”

Gorga did not mention names, but she was likely speaking about her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice and co-star Jennifer Aydin.

Gorga added, “I think there is a need for a small shakeup. I don’t know if we need a large shakeup, but I do think a couple things need to change.”

Gorga previously told Entertainment Tonight that her long-running feud with her husband’s sister was taken to the next level during season 14. “I think the finale is so dirty and just not good,” Gorga said in May. “It’s just a big no-no what happened.” She also shared there is no chance to reconcile with her estranged sister-in-law—ever.

The 14th season of RHONJ starred Gorga, Giudice, Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler appearing as ”friends.”

Other RHONJ Stars Said The Show has Been Destroyed by Toxicity

The 14th season of RHONJ has been especially volatile. While Gorga and Giudice have not spoken all season, Fuda has had it out with Giudice multiple times. Fellow co-stars Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin had a physical altercation.

Months after filming wrapped, Gorga is not the only RHONJ star who thinks a change is needed.

Goldschneider told OK magazine, “Everything surrounding this show has gotten so toxic.” “I think that basically it’s all gone too far, and that we’re just really every day destroying the show more and more by tearing each other apart,” she added.

Catania appeared on the “Sherri” show and told host Sherri Shepherd that there’s no hope for Gorga and Giudice to ever reconcile after an over-the-top finale fight that there’s no coming back from. “I really think it’s the end,” she said. “I’ve seen these fights we’ve all seen the fights over the years, but I think this is the finale. This is the grand finale.”

Melissa Gorga & Teresa Giudice Have Both Vowed Not to Quit RHONJ

It’s unclear how the cast of the show will be revamped. Both Giudice and Gorga have said they have no plans to leave “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” Giudice told E! News in 2023.

Gorga said the same thing on her “On Display” podcast. “I just want everyone to know, I’m not leaving the show,” she said in 2023. “No, I have no intentions [of] leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that’s not my personality.”

During the season 13 reunion, Giudice predicted that Gorga would not be asked back. At the time, she told her sister-in-law, “I can’t wait to never [expletive] look at your face again after today!” “You’re leaving!” she added.

But Gorga didn’t leave. Not only did she return for season 14, but she gloated about Giudice’s prediction not coming to fruition. “You know what? It was fun coming back,” Gorga told People magazine in May. “I was unfazed because the harder someone goes and barks orders, the more you’re just like, ‘Okay, sit down.’”

But now that the brutal finale is coming, Gorga has admitted she will do whatever the network wishes. “Whatever Bravo decides to do is fine with me,” she told ET in May 2024. “I don’t make demands, I come to work. I have a very strong relationship with the show. So, I feel like whoever they decide to cast — or not cast — I’m fine, in my own lane with my own family and my own kids. And I’ll deal with it when I have to deal with it.”