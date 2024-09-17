Fans Think Melissa Gorga Dropped Hint About Her RHONJ Status

Fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” think Melissa Gorga could be returning to the 15th season of the show—and they are basing it on her most recent social media posts.

The status of the Bravo reality show has been in question following a 14th season that was so toxic that the cast didn’t even get a traditional reunion. Production for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is currently on pause.

Amid rumors that there will be a reboot or cast shakeup for season 15, fans noticed that Gorga is still posting her status as a Real Housewife.

In addition to Gorga, the 14th season of RHONJ starred Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, as well as “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler .

Fans Noticed That Melissa Gorga Has Been Putting #RHONJ at the End of All of Her Social Media Posts

Bravo fans have been dissecting the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast’s social media posts. In September 2024, Gorga posted photos from a wedding that five RHONJ cast members attended amid the production pause. She captioned a video of the group on the dance floor with “#RHONJ” with a winky face and crown emoji.

Gorga also captioned a group shot from the wedding with “#rhonj.” An unrelated post for her son Gino’s birthday also ended with the “#rhonj” tag. And a teaser for her “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast also included the hashtag.

After noticing that Gorga’s last four social media posts included the #RHONJ hashtag, fans debated in a Reddit thread. “Melissa keeps putting #RHONJ in all her captions all of a sudden? Wonder if she’s worried about the cast shake up rumors or if the cast has been shook up already & this is the cast?” one Reddit user posted.

“So like it’s on every recent photo. Even ones of non-cast members,” another fan noted.

“If anything this makes me think she might actually have been told she’s coming back. She was dropping hints that she didn’t think she was getting renewed for a while so this sudden change feels to me like she either got renewed or was told they still aren’t ruling her out,” another wrote.

“I agree, I kinda have a feeling she may be back next season because if she was fired, we would not know about it yet. I doubt she would be putting #rhonj on her pics if she wasn’t coming back,” a fourth fan chimed in.

While multiple fans agreed that Gorga’s posts could be a “clue” as to who is coming back for season 15, others pointed out that Gorga is technically still a cast member since no changes have been announced by Bravo.

“Until they announce what is happening to the show, she’s still a cast member that’s been on for years? Housewives that have been fired still hashtag their show years later, so this isn’t a gotcha moment,” one commenter wrote.

Melissa Gorga Is in Favor of a Cast Shakeup For RHONJ

Gorga has agreed that it is time for a change on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July, she referenced Bravo producer Andy Cohen’s past comment that it’s “not sustainable” to have two rival camps on the show.

“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes, I agree with that 100 percent,” Gorga said. “I think things have gotten really toxic. There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out.”

Speaking on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast on September 11, 2024, Gorga stated that she doesn’t want to be part of a “toxic” show, but does want to be part of a “Real Housewives” show. “It was getting really dark and something that I wasn’t proud to even be on,” she said of the most recent season of RHONJ. “I don’t want to be a part of that. But do I love being on the ‘Housewives’ franchise? Do I love working with Bravo? Absolutely! You know, we just have to see what that turns into.”

Gorga confirmed that nothing is set in stone regarding new cast members joining the show. “They are casting right now is what I believe,” she told Peter. “I’m hearing little tidbits of this one interviewed and that one interviewed. So, I think they’re very much still figuring it all out.”

In August, Cohen told Extra TV that producers would take their time before confirming the cast for the next season. But he added, “It was just very clear that there was no moving forward with this [season 14] group.”