RHONJ Stars ‘At Peace’ With Season 15 Cast Shakeup: ‘We’ve Been Amazing Employees’

Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga addressed rumors about their fate on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

In July 2024, days after Andy Cohen said on his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live” that it’s time for a rebrand with Jersey amid the extreme toxicity among the cast, the couple spoke out on the “On Display With Melissa Gorga” podcast to confirm that they are okay with whatever Bravo decides.

“We put a lot of time and effort,” Joe Gorga said of the couple’s 14-year run on RHONJ. “We dedicated over a decade of our lives into this show, and, it would be sad, right? It would be a little sad. It is what it is, and you know, whatever happens, happens. We’ll just have to move on and when one door closes, another one opens, and we’ll just figure it out.”

“We’ve been amazing employees,” the businessman added during the July 2024 podcast. “We kept it clean, we kept it classy, we kept it right. We’re sitting here right now, and our heads are high. We’re clean, we’re nice, and we got nothing to worry about because we did everything right. And respected the network, we respected our fans, we respected everybody.”

Melissa Gorga agreed, telling her listeners, “Either way, I think that … we’ve shown a lot of our lives and I’m happy to continue showing it, and I’m also happy with the memories that we made, So I feel like we’ll be at peace either way.”

Melissa Gorga Reiterated That No Casting Decisions Have Been Made For RHONJ Season 15

In addition to the Gorgas, the current RHONJ cast includes Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler are “friends” in the 14th season.

While the Gorgas seem at peace about stepping down, the podcast host made it clear that Bravo has not stated that changes will be made to the cast of the long-running reality show if it gets picked up for a 15th season.

“There is absolutely zero decisions made on what’s happening for the next season of the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey,’” Melissa said on her podcast. “The executives have told us over and over again they are not even thinking about it. They don’t think about this until after like the reunion. Everybody’s kind of like assuming and they’ve heard what Andy said like yes, it’s time for a change. But there is absolutely no decisions made yet. They have no idea what they’re going to do or what direction they’re going to go in,” she added.

“I think they’re all going to sit in that 30 Rock, in the Bravo offices, you know, maybe in a couple weeks after the [reunion] special airs and they’re going to put their heads together and they’re going to figure out what’s best for the show,” she added.

Melissa Gorga Thinks There Should Be a Small Shakeup

There have been many rumors that RHONJ will have a cast shakeup or a full reboot, especially amid the absence of a traditional reunion for season 14. On his radio show, Cohen said of RHONJ, “We’re going to figure something out.” He added, “We haven’t even started talking about next season. We want this one to end, let it sit, and then we will get into it.”

During a June 2024 appearance on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast, Cohen admitted that a complete reboot “is an option” amid ongoing tension with the current cast members.

Melissa Gorga agrees that some changes need to be made. In an interview with E! News in July 2024, she said, “I think there is a need for a small shakeup. I don’t know if we need a large shakeup, but I do think a couple things need to change.”

Speaking with Page Six on July 22, Melissa Gorga said she’s up for some “fresh faces” joining the cast of RHONJ. “Listen, I’m excited for what’s to come,” she told the outlet. “I think we are due for some type of change. I don’t know what kind of change, but I am excited to see what happens. I am excited to see what’s next and where this show goes from here.”

Gorga’s comments came a few days before her estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice asked social media users to stop spreading toxicity about the cast. Gorga responded by sharing a meme reminding people to ”beware of wolf in sheep’s clothing.” Some fans think Gorga may have sealed her fate on RHONJ with the negative post.