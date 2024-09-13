Melissa Gorga Reveals What She Heard About RHONJ Season 15 Casting

Melissa Gorga gave an update on what she’s heard about casting for “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 15. The long-running reality show is in danger of a reboot following a toxic season 14 that left the cast divided into two “camps.”

Speaking on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast on September 11, 2024, Gorga said nothing has been confirmed regarding the current cast members.

“Whenever you see, like, these little comments, or it’s gonna be these three or these two, nothing is true,” she told Peter. “They are casting right now is what I believe. I’m hearing little tidbits of this one interviewed and that one interviewed, and who did whose makeup for this and that. So, I think they’re very much still figuring it all out.”

In addition to Gorga, the 14th season of RHONJ starred Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, as well as “friends” Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler .

Melissa Gorga Clarified Her Stance on Working With Teresa Giudice

Gorga has talked about how dark and toxic season 14 of RHONJ was. In August, she told “Two T’s In a Pod” co-hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge that she and her estranged sister-in-law Giudice “are two extremely different characters.”

“So, if Bravo decides to go that route, kind of the darker whatever it is route, then I need to say, ‘That is not a show that I want to be on anyway.’ Which it truly isn’t,” she said. “I do not want to be on that toxic [expletive]. So as long as she is there and that whole thing would come back, I wouldn’t find it as a loss.”

On Peter’s podcast, Gorga clarified her comments, explaining that she just doesn’t want to be part of a toxic show.

“My comment on that was actually from my podcast,” she said. “But I had said like, I don’t want to come back to the toxic ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ and what that was. It was getting really dark and something that I wasn’t proud to even be on. I feel like that part of the show I grew out of, almost. I feel like what I was trying to say was that I want to be on ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’, but I want it to be a ‘Housewives’ show.”

Gorga alleged that some of her cast mates “were talking to bloggers and giving them screeners” so they could prep posts about them. “I don’t want to be a part of that,” Gorga said. “But do I love being on the ‘Housewives’ franchise? Do I love working with Bravo? Absolutely! You know, we just have to see what that turns into.”

Gorga also addressed a rumor posted by Life & Style that suggested she and her estranged sister-in-law would mend their feud to save the show from coming “crashing down.” “I would love to know, like, who started that or how that came out. But that is completely untrue and fabricated,” Gorga told Peter.

While Gorga seems willing to film with Giudice, the RHONJ doesn’t seem open to it. In a July interview on Kelly Ripa’s“Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, Giudice said she will “never” film with Gorga again.

Other RHONJ Stars Talked About the Season 15 Cast Rumors

There has been some other buzz about the potential RHONJ season 15 cast. In an August 2024 interview on the “Miss Misunderstood” podcast with Rachel Unitel, Frank Catania addressed rumors of a reboot.

“At this point no nobody said anything …nobody on the cast has any idea,” he said. “I know Bravo’s been making some inquiries, you know, out to some other people. So I think the cast is going to be mixed up a little bit at the very least.”

Jackie Goldschneider told Us Weekly she’s not sure if the cast will be split up. “I have seen Bravo make decisions that have blown me away, so I have no idea,” she said. “I think that it’s going to be one show with some new some old. That’s my prediction.”

Bravo producer Andy Cohen previously said any casting news through the end of the year should be taken with a grain of salt. “There was a bunch of casting news about ‘Jersey’ that was reported… None of it is true,” Cohen told “Entertainment Tonight” in June. “No decisions have been made. We haven’t even had any serious conversations about next season. So anything you read about what Jersey’s gonna be for next season for the next, I would say six months, is fake, so don’t believe it.”