Melissa Gorga Claims RHONY Star Said ‘She Thinks She’s Done With Reality Television’

“The Real Housewives of New York City” will have a reboot series and a spin-off show that will focus on original cast members. The cast of the spin-off show has not yet been officially announced.

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “Melissa Gorga on Display,” “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga claimed that RHONY star Ramona Singer told her that she was no longer interested in being a reality television star. She explained that she ran into Singer while she was in Montauk to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her husband Joe Gorga.

“I’m just sitting there and Ramona comes walking up, she’s there in the Hamptons, she has her little lace up like – I don’t know, her boobs were popping, I have to say they looked really good, she had her little short-shorts on, she had her hat on, she’s walking around with her little tote, and I’m like she lives, this woman lives, I didn’t know she was going to be there and you know, she was talking about how she thinks she’s done with reality television, she no longer wants to do it, she’s telling us that she’s like moving on,” stated Gorga.

Luann de Lesseps Spoke About the RHONY Spin-off

While speaking to Page Six in April 2022, “RHONY” star Luann de Lesseps spoke about the spin-off series. She shared that she believed it is necessary for Singer to be in the upcoming series’ cast.

“I can’t see a show without the Ramona Singer stinger, love her or hate her, you know, she’s a woman that we’ve grown to love we’ve seen on television for so long so I would be surprised if they didn’t ask her back,” said de Lesseps.

During the Page Six interview, the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer shared that she would like Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, and Kelly Bensimon to be on the RHONY spin-off. She also noted that she would enjoy starring in the show if given the opportunity.

“If they ask me, I would love to. And I can’t think of a better scenario than coming back with all the OGs, you know, what fun. I think it’s very hard to fit people into a cast that’s – they’ve been around for so long, it’s a square peg in a round hole, sometimes it doesn’t work, so I’m excited to see who they have for the other cast,” stated the 57-year-old.

Dorinda Medley Spoke About the RHONY Spin-Off Series in May 2022

During a May 2022 episode of Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Medley shared her thoughts about the RHONY spin-off series. She asserted that she does not know if she will be asked to star in the series.

“Now, do I hope that I’m on Legacy? I think that I’m potentially in the mix, yes,” explained the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star.

Medley also shared that she has been filming parts of her life on the chance she is on the upcoming show’s cast.

“I think of it this way – Legacy who would be on Legacy? Now I have to start – you don’t just start you have to – no, I haven’t been asked, don’t put that rumor out there but I have to start thinking that it’s a good potential so the way I live and what I film – and they love all that horizontal filming so if they happened to ask me, I want to be able to document it,” said Medley.

